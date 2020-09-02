You’ve probably seen the electronic billboard crossing the Mobile Bay: “Wear a mask! Wash your hands! Fill out your census!”

Yes, it’s the COVID-era reminder we are all still in high school, and Headmaster Kay Ivey has our best interests at heart.

Fine, we will wear you stupid masks and soak in enough alcohol-based hand sanitizer to give our fingernails cirrhosis. We have no choice but to put blind trust in our elected officials in a public health emergency.

The census, however, is different. For whatever reason, some people are reluctant to participate in the census. And why wouldn’t they be? It is not as if there is a crisis of trust in our elite institutions or something. (There is.)

But if you don’t fill out your census, we’ll lose federal money!

They are correct about that. Suppose Alabama doesn’t get its census participation up to 80 percent. In that case, it will likely lose a congressional seat since the state is not growing as fast as other states, and seven members of the congressional delegation will become six.

How many Alabamians contemplate the loss of federal dollars in state coffers regularly? Probably not many.

“Well, Ricky — I was going to go fishing, but I am not sure that federal grant money arrived to study the impact of climate change on the large-mouth bass’s spawning.”

That is not a realistic discussion unless you exist in a government bubble.

As much as Richard Shelby is celebrated by politicos and talking heads around the state for being the man who brings home the bacon to Alabama, most people do not regularly think about federal funding.

Hence, the argument to make federal money the end-all, be-all of census participation is a strategic blunder of our fearless leadership.

For Republicans (and Alabama is a Republican state), it is vulgar to rely on government money. Typically, the conservatives shun government involvement in their lives. So you think you can convince more people to fill out a census form so our state would get more government money?

Not realizing that is just the way Washington, D.C., works, some people may decline to fill out a census because they believe the federal government spends too much money.

Make it about politics. That is easy to understand. What’s more compelling: additional money for HUD grants or letting those pinko commies in California’s San Fernando Valley have more of a say on who will be the next president?

Granted, this will assume your target audience has a basic understanding of the Electoral College system. But if you explain apportionment in terms of politics instead of terms of “free” federal money, you might make more headway. (We know — it is not really free money.)

“Like the chaos in our streets? Want a social worker sent to your house instead of a police officer if your home is broken into? Would you like an endless speakership for Nancy Pelosi? How about President Joe Biden? Then don’t fill out your census.”

As of now, Alabama is set to lose a seat in Congress. That will make for an interesting potential layout of the 2022 congressional district map. Could Mobile share a member of Congress with Dothan? Might Alabama’s current majority-minority district, the seventh congressional district, reach down into Mobile County for population as it continues to lose people?

It stands to reason the Alabama Legislature will protect its senior members if it is forced to redraw the map. That would be U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, and Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville. Why? For federal money, of course. The senior members tend to have better committee assignments.

One thing Mobile and Southwest Alabama have going for it is State Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, is co-chairman of the Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment. That may mean a hometown advantage because Pringle’s committee oversees the process of redrawing the legislative, congressional and state school board districts’ boundaries.

Next year will be a big year for the Alabama Legislature. Prisons, taxation, executive power, gambling/lottery, medical marijuana, economic development — and oh yeah, the highly politicized task of drawing a map that will determine legislative and congressional districts for the state.

In the meantime — yes, you should fill out your census because it is the right thing to do. It plays a constitutional role in our federal government. For folks in Alabama, that would seem to be a more compelling motivation than “free” money.

A hot-button issue for Republicans is voter fraud, which stems from the idea Democrat activists will look for ways to game the voting system to win elections, be it absentee ballots, vote-by-mail, ballot harvesting, etc.

Throw in census participation and raise the possibility the American left would attempt the same thing with the census, then watch participation increase exponentially.