This hurricane season has put a lot of hurricane and tropical storm names in front of us, in a short time. Some of them are new to the list of storm names used in the past, and I’ve had quite a few questions about who names them and why they are not always easy to pronounce.

Hurricanes and tropical storms were first consistently given names in the 1970s to make it easier for people to keep up with them. There are some years when there are three or four active storms at the same time in the Atlantic Ocean basin (which includes the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico). Names definitely help us tell them apart. Isn’t that why we name children?!

In the days of platform shoes and disco balls, most meteorologists were men and they chose to name storms after women. I think the women’s liberation movement put an end to that.

Male names were included in storm name lists for the Atlantic in the late 1970s to create a format that continues today. Storm names are alphabetical. Every other name is male, every other name is female. Names starting with “Q,” “U,” “X,” “Y” and “Z” are not used, based on the relatively few number of them.

When a tropical storm or hurricane is devastating in lives lost or a dollar amount of damage, the name is retired from the list to prevent further angst on top of usual storm

concerns. There will not be another storm named Frederic, Ivan, Katrina, Dorian, Michael, Camille or Allen. Otherwise, the list of Atlantic basin names is recycled every six years.

This year, there was a Cristobal, Gonzalo and an Isaias, none of which was pronounced the way most Americans probably would have guessed. The reason why is storm names are chosen now by meteorologists who represent all of the countries impacted by tropical storms. The names go to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a 70-year-old agency of the United Nations. The names are voted on, and so too is the decision to retire names at the end of a season. This is how we end up with names that are common in countries where Spanish, French, Portuguese, English and their various dialects are spoken. The WMO issues a pronunciation guide to limit debate! If you want debate, start with common words like pecan, siren, salmon and jewelry.

Tropical weather in the Atlantic is international. Notice, no names are Italian, Mandarin or Swedish. That’s because Atlantic tropical storms don’t impact Italy, China or Sweden. Every ocean basin with tropical storms has a separate list of names.

In the western Pacific, where hurricanes are known as typhoons, you would hear names like Ewiniar, Fung-wong and Krovanh. In the Indian Ocean, where hurricanes are called cyclones, you would hear names like Burevi, Kyarthit and Thianyot. These, too, represent names found in the multiple nations of those regions.

So, what’s in a hurricane name? History, diversity and respect — if it is headed toward you.