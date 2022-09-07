Lagnia-POD S2, Ep34

From Minneapolis to Uvalde to Baldwin County, Alabama, law enforcement has an unchecked ability to mishandle information to their benefit and to defendants’ detriment. Reporter Scott Johnson walks us through this week’s cover story “What is the narrative?”

Sportswriter Tommy Hicks tells us about the Blount High School football coach who is now on administrative leave for allegedly spanking a student.

We close things up this week hearing from Dale Liesch on Mobile’s annexation status and Kyle Hamrick talks about the radioactive aircraft carrier that could be on its way to Mobile Bay to be retired.

All this and more by smashing that play button…