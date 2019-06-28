Mobile County Legislative Delegation:

Sen. David Sessions, R-Mobile: “I know there’s been some talk about it. We want to make sure it’s safe, but we don’t want it to be overly burdensome. We want to make sure whatever they do works. My district takes big hits from upstream. We need to make sure we do a good job of discharging any runoff or effluent water.”

Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile: No answer

Sen. Jack Williams, R- Wilmer: “I’d like to see more of the plan. I don’t want to comment more until I know more of the plan.”

Rep. Margie Wilcox,R-Mobile: “I’m still researching all of the information myself.”

Rep. Napoleon Bracy, D-Mobile: No answer

Rep. Shane Stringer R-Citronelle: No answer

Rep. Sam Jones, D-Mobile: “They were trying to give everyone a tour, but I have not had the benefit of all that. I’d be interested in what ADEM [Alabama Department of Environmental Management] and EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] have to say on the plan because they are the groups permitting it. I’ll be supportive of what is the safest way possible to help protect the community and the water.”

Rep. Barbara Drummond D-Mobile: “I have not had an opportunity to visit the issue. I plan to visit next month, but I have not gone yet.”

Rep. Adline Clarke D-Mobile: No answer

Rep. Chip Brown R-Mobile: No answer

Rep. Victor Gaston, R-Mobile: “We live here and need to keep our environment safe for our children, grandchildren and our economy. I have read of disasters that are hard to ever make right.”

Baldwin County Legislative Delegation:

Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Fairhope: “It’s an issue I’m watching and closely monitoring. I’m very concerned about it. Alabama Power has their side and I’d want to hear that before forming an opinion. But by and large, I want to do whatever we need to do to keep the bay safe, but we need to balance that with rates as well and I need to speak in more detail with Alabama Power before I take any position on it.”

Sen. Greg Albritto, R-Atmore:: “It’s an economic decision in my mind. My district covers Thomasville and four other counties. A plant in Leroy is shutting down; 150 jobs lost as a result of things such as this. My understanding is a cap is extremely safe. The dam and plant have been there for generations. It has weathered many, many hurricanes and other events. If it’s more economically sound to do a cap, then I’m fine with it. Where are you going to move it? You’re never going to get rid of all of it and you might be spreading more of it by moving it. In my knowledge a cap is more economically sound and more environmentally sound.”

Rep. Harry Shiver, R-Stockton: “I haven’t made up my mind what I want them to do yet. They’ve got a pretty good pond over there. I haven’t seen it and I don’t know nothing about it. We’ve got seven in the legislative delegation and we’re going to have a meeting on it next Tuesday.”

Rep. Alan Baker, R-Brewton: “I don’t have a preferred method. Alabama Power has said the more feasible alternative is cap-in-place. The fact is excavation would have much larger costs and consumers would see rates go up. I support Alabama Power in either method. I support what they have chosen as a method.”

Rep. Joe Faust, R-Fairhope: “I’ve had a lot of requests to look into this matter. People think it’s toxic. I’ve visited the plant. ADEM has been talking about a problem with overspill and I don’t think it’s something they should be digging up. The danger of it is not anything toxic; it’s metal-derived. The danger is right now it’s safe, but it could get into the groundwater. We can come up with a better way of doing things if we need to. Time is on our side.”

Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne: “I took a tour of [Plant Barry] and you hear the worst and you prepare yourself to see the worst, but I was impressed with the job Alabama Power has done. I feel they are following every legal guideline they are required to. Confident is a strong word … I’m not going to say I’m confident, but I feel like they have researched and studied the issue and are trying to do the best job they can do.”

Rep. Steve McMillan, R-Bay Minette: “I’d like it to be the cleanest it can be. I don’t know enough about it to have a preferred method. I like to know facts before I form an opinion on it.”

Baldwin County Commission:

Jeb Ball: No answer

Skip Gruber: No answer

Joe Davis: “I think the EPA has been involved in this from the get-go. Removal and cap-in-place are both options EPA says will work. They will tell us the best way to do it, or the way to get it done. Bury-in-place will take a considerable amount of time. When you talk to EPA people about moving 200 million tons of coal ash, they estimate if you had trucks come every three and a half minutes, 10 hours per day, seven days a week, it would take 27 years or more to remove it. Where would you put it? Right now I’m relying on the EPA and they’re saying either method is safe.”

Billie Jo Underwood:”I am still researching the issue.”

Mobile County Commission:

Connie Hudson: “I very much hope that the recycling of coal ash at the Plant Barry Impoundment is also under consideration by Alabama Power Company (APCO) in its Assessment of Corrective Measures (ACM) due to ADEM in July. As far as the groundwater contamination risks associated with the cap-in-place method versus transporting the coal ash off-site to a lined disposal facility, it still appears unclear as to which method might potentially pose a greater risk to public health and safety. The APCO assessment report has yet to be submitted to ADEM and released for public review and comment. The environmental community has raised some very serious issues and questions regarding groundwater protection and containment stability which deserve attention and a thorough response.”

Merceria Ludgood: “I am awaiting ADEM’s report regarding Alabama Power’s permit to cap-in-place. It will help to guide my decision as to whether I can support the proposed remedy.”

Jerry Carl: “We toured the facility and I understand the issue better now. I’m working on a compromise that benefits the entire community.”

City of Mobile:

Mayor Sandy Stimpson: “At this juncture, the power company has offered a lot of our state and local elected officials, as well as civic leaders, a tour of the facility so they can visualize what they are trying to do. The cap-in-place method appears to be a viable alternative. This is a regulatory decision for ADEM and the EPA. There is concern over the safety and well being of the environment, but based on the information I have on what they are planning to do, I’d be interested to see what ADEM has to say.”

Levon Manzie: “My preference would be that the hazardous material would be handled in a way that would be most protective of the citizens. While I’m respectful of the posture they may take as to the disposal of the hazardous material, I am concerned that however it’s disposed of, it’s disposed of in a way that protects the people and the environment in our city. I’m hopeful that’s the first priority of Alabama Power. They’ve been very responsible in several other areas, I’m hopeful they will continue to be.”

C.J. Small: “I think Alabama Power should listen to its customers and deliver what the customers want.”

Bess Rich: “If ADEM relies on the legislature for financial resources … that’s who should have the say in how it is managed. If citizens are concerned about coal ash, that’s the regulatory authority. I would hope that those agencies would put the rules in place to avoid an environmental catastrophe.”

John Williams: “Speaking for the taxpayers, I expect the law to be upheld. I expect Alabama Power to follow the law and I expect the [ADEM] and the state to enforce the law to the absolute letter. It is never expected of anyone to do more than what the law requires; some choose to and some are persuaded to. Those who disagree with the law need to get it changed. Can I be persuaded with more facts? Might my mind change? I say, yes. My ears are open and I will try to keep my mouth shut ….”

Gina Gregory: “I understand that Alabama Power and ADEM say closing- or capping-in-place will work, be safe and less expensive than removing the ash. Still, the vulnerability of this coal ash pit and its closeness to the Mobile River are very real concerns and impose a risk to the health and safety of our citizens as well as to our economy and natural resources. Alabama Power could follow the lead of other utilities in the Southeast and voluntarily remove the ash, which appears to be the safest, most reliable method. If not, Baykeeper is asking the council to send a resolution to the Legislature requesting they pass a bill requiring the removal. I’m willing to listen to arguments on both sides.”

Fred Richardson: “I have never seen it and I don’t have any authority over it. If they do it, ADEM should be there and if not, ADEM then the state and then the county.”

Joel Daves: “ADEM is the state agency entrusted with permitting and not permitting these coal ash facilities. We ought to step back and let them do their jobs.”

City of Fairhope:

Mayor Karin Wilson: “It would take 30 years to remove it. Doing something like this will be a lot quicker. I feel like they’re doing the right thing.”

City of Spanish Fort:

Mayor Mike McMillan: “I’m very concerned, naturally, because that site is close to the river and it empties into the delta, which affects Spanish Fort dramatically. I have met with Baykeeper and heard their side of the story but I have not yet met with Alabama Power or gone on their tour. I had to cancel because of a conflict … but there are two sides to every story.”

City of Daphne:

Mayor Dane Haygood: “I don’t have enough information on it. I’m concerned about it, but there are two sides to every story. I want what’s best for the region. I’m concerned about the environment and I want to make sure it’s done in a safe way.”

City of Bayou La Batre

Mayor Terry Downey: “I understand it’s their problem and it’s our problem. Is it going to help to cap it if the poison is still there? … We’ve got to deal with the problem, but let’s have someone else there to verify what’s really happening, not the power company.”

U.S. House Candidates:

Wes Lambert: “I believe you have to look at the coal ash situation in a couple of ways. Will it be more favorable for the environment to cap it where it is, or will it be more favorable to relocate the ash and risk a mishap in the process? Also, you need to look at the cost to the consumer to relocate the coal ash.”

Bill Hightower: No answer

Governor’s Office:

Statement from ADEM spokeswoman Lynn Battle: “The method that is utilized will be protective of human health and the environment and in the best interest of the citizens of the state of Alabama.”