Here’s a quick look at some of the players who stood out, according to NFL scouts and analysts, at last week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, including local players, with the exception of tight end Trae Barry, who was a late invitee to the game:

Zion Johnson OL, Boston College: Worked at center, a position he previously had not played, and demonstrated he can be a factor there at the NFL level.

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor: One scout said he “has really nice skills.”

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa: More than one scout noted Penning’s work this week.

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia: He was described as “a beast inside” in one evaluation, while another scout agreed with that assessment. “He balled out,” the second scout said.

Cole Strange, OL, Tennessee-Chattanooga: Another offensive lineman who moved to center this week and who handled the move with success. That adds to his draft stock.

Tariq Carpenter, LB, Georgia Tech: “He had a sneaky good week,” one scout said.

Jermaine Johnson, DL, Florida State: One scout applauded his work throughout the week.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: In the competition among the quarterbacks to create separation from the group and perhaps move into the position of the first quarterback selected in the draft, Willis had the best week, according to several scouts. While his accuracy remains an issue at times, his big-play ability was also noted. “He has entered the conversation” to be considered the first quarterback taken in the draft, said one scout.

Travis Jones, DL, UConn: In describing his week of work, one scout said, “He just bull-rushed everybody.”

Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia: Coming from a defense that was among the best in the country this season, if not indeed the best, Tindall produced solid work in practices. He helped his draft cause.

Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis: Parham was noted by more than one scout and certainly is one of the players who improved his draft position this week.

Local players:

Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama: More than any other local player, Tolbert gained the attention of NFL people. “He’s probably a Day 2 pick,” one scout said. “He can flat out roll,” one said, adding, “He’ll win a lot of balls in the air.” Another said, “I love the guy. He had a great week.”

Velus Jones Jr., WR-KR, Tennessee: Scouts like his versatility and big-play potential, but also have some concerns. “I like his toughness factor,” one said. Another said, “He had a tough couple of days catching the ball. You know what he can do when he gets the ball in his hands, but how are you going to get the ball in his hands?”

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn: McCreary’s arm length seems to be the biggest, and perhaps only, question scouts have concerning him, and one said it didn’t matter. “He doesn’t have the longest arms in the world but he’s feisty; he’s always in the mix and always making plays on the ball,” one said. Another said, “He’s the most fluid DB out there [this week] and the most technically sound. People always question his arm length but when you are fluid and sticky, who cares how long your arms are?”

Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU: “He stuffs things in the middle,” one scout raved. “He just finds the ball.” Another lauded Farrell’s quickness, especially for his size.