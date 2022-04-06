To offer a bit of help for those of you who haven’t yet turned in your Masters picks for the office pool or the friendly wager among golfing buddies, we have asked those who know a thing or two about the game to give us their picks. You are free to take in the information and use it as you wish.

Each person was asked to pick a winner and nine other players in the field whom they believe have a chance to win the Green Jacket this week. At the time they were asked to turn in their selections Tiger Woods had not officially announced his intentions to play. Of course, that doesn’t mean he would have been included on the lists, but in the interest of full disclosure that information is shared for clarification.

Some interesting observations from the voting: Justin Thomas appears on all but one of the lists, including Scott Smith and Gregg Dewalt, who pick Thomas as this year’s Masters winner. Dustin Johnson appears on all but two lists but is no one’s choice to win. New World Golf Rankings No. 1 player Scottie Scheffler appears on all but two of the lists and David Musial picks him to be wearing the Green Jacket on Sunday. Cameron Smith appears on all but two lists and is the player picked to win the tournament by Lawrence Auer and Rea Schuessler.

Also interesting: Jordan Spieth appears on only three of the seven lists, with Jon Rahm being selected by only two voters and Brooks Kopeka listed on just one ballot.

Here are the picks:

Scott Smith, Director of Golf, Country Club of Mobile: Winner: Justin Thomas. Others to watch: Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau.

Rea Schuessler, Schuessler Golf: Winner: Cameron Smith. Others to watch: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikowa, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka.

Gregg Dewalt, founder, AlabamaGolfNews.com: Winner: Justin Thomas. Others to watch: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland.

Lawrence Auer, Director of Golf, Azalea City Golf Course: Winner: Cameron Smith. Others to watch: Sam Burns, Will Zalatoris, Kevin Kisner, Sepp Straka, Kevin Na, Marc Leishman, Corey Conners, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley.

John Racciatti, John Racciatti Golf Show: Winner: Justin Thomas. Others to watch: Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood.

A couple of participants offered only a few selections:

David Musial, General Manager, GlenLakes Golf Club: Winner: Scottie Scheffler. Others to watch: Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas.

Tony Ruggerio, Dewsweepers Golf: Golfers to watch: Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy.