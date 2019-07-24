To the editor:

Thank you for informing us about the Tensaw time bomb. There is still an unanswered question for me. What are the differences between the Georgia Power situation and the Alabama Power situation that make it possible for only Georgia Power to move its coal ash to a lined pit?

Does Georgia Power have only a tiny bit of coal ash which can be moved quickly at no danger to the public and at small expense? This would be in contrast to Alabama Power which claims it would take too long to move, would be too dangerous to move, and would cost too much to move.

Or is the difference that the people and elected officials in Georgia will not tolerate the interminable pollution of their natural resources?

Your staff has already done an excellent job of gathering facts, but if my question could be answered it would help me better understand the lack of passion on the part of our elected officials to take action to require protection of our natural resources in this situation.

Sharon Rose

Mobile

Editor’s Note: Lagniappe directly asked Alabama Power why coal ash ponds are being handled differently by Georgia Power, as both companies are owned by The Southern Company. Alabama Power’s spokesman did not answer the question.