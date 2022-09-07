President Joe Biden’s speech last week triggered many of his critics.

In it, he criticized so-called “MAGA Republicans” and categorized those who have lined up behind the conservative point of view on social issues for the last 40 years as a threat to the country.

They claimed it was dark, divisive and unpresidential.

Oh, yeah, and the backdrop of a reddened Independence Hall in Philadelphia with two U.S. Marines standing at the ready probably did not help to soften the optics needed for a coming-together moment.

Biden and his political team did not want that anyway.

However, it seemed to accomplish what they set out to do. For the last year and a half, other than a Supreme Court justice and social spending disguised as COVID-19 and inflation relief, there has not been much in the realm of achievements for the Democrats and the Biden administration to celebrate.

So why the speech? Why like this? Would Barack Obama have done it this way?

An odd thing has happened as of late. Republicans are poised to do well in November. That is typically how midterms elections go for the party not in power.

As of late, the GOP seems to have lost a little steam. Republicans will do well and the U.S. House of Representatives is still likely to go for Republicans in November. But the crisis Democrats face does not seem nearly as bad as it was a year ago.

Pennsylvania and Wisconsin could be flipped from Republican to Democrat. Georgia, an unlikely win for Democrats in 2020, could stay Democratic with Raphael Warnock.

How does this happen? Why does a cocksure Mitch McConnell start downgrading expectations for the midterms?

One plausible theory is that the saga of Donald Trump’s raid is a burden for Republican candidates. People are suffering from Trump fatigue and that is depressing Republican polling.

Whether that is true or not, the Biden team seems to think it is. And hence, the “Dark Brandon” speech we saw last Thursday. (Brandon is a nickname for Joe Biden if you’re having trouble keeping up.)

Could the calculus be that since things are pretty rough for Democrats, especially regarding the economy and the public’s general outlook on the direction of the country, Democrats can’t run on that?

But they can run on Trump.

“Vote for us to keep the Big Bad Orange Man out of power! Sure, things suck now. But they’re going to suck even worse if Trump and his merry band of MAGA Republicans come back to power!”

And there you have it — the inspiration for the speech.

The execution left a little to be desired. The backdrop made it seem like Emperor Palpatine had gone to Independence Hall to dissolve the galactic senate. Otherwise, mission somewhat accomplished.

The recipe was a familiar one.

Pick the target — in this case, a big, evil, scary, unpopular boogeyman with Donald Trump. Check.

Freeze it, personalize it and polarize it. See Biden’s speech last week. Check.

Unfortunately, Democrats, it will not work. The entire strategy is flawed.

At some point, Democrats might successfully end Trump’s political ambitions with these tactics. But the shelf life of what happened during and after the Trump presidency is nearing expiration.

What would we have thought if, on Sept. 1, 2018, President Donald Trump appeared in front of a reddened Independence Hall with two U.S. Marines flanked along each side and ranted about Barack Obama and his supporters for a half hour?

It would not have gone over well, even with some of Trump’s supporters.

Why are they wasting time on a guy who hasn’t been in office in nearly two years? What power does a former president and his supporters have over my life?

That is the flaw here with making politics all about Donald Trump. It may help some. But maligning the old product is not the solution to fixing a bad product.

Has anyone ever been successful in making a midterm election about a president who was not in office anymore?

Did Republicans run on Jimmy Carter in 1982? Democrats did well, picking up one Senate seat and 26 House seats. Ronald Reagan was struggling with some of the same economic problems as Biden. Did he run against Carter on a completely unrelated matter? How absurd would that have seemed?

Every political move Biden and the Democrats make seems to be about getting past this next election. That was the aim of 2020.

“We can’t have Trump anymore, so do whatever we have to do to get Trump out of office. Win at all costs and we’ll worry about the next day on the next day.”

That’s what a lot of this looks like as well. The end game is something we’ll figure out later.

Democrats are not doing much to better their prospects beyond the next election and eventually, it will catch up with them.