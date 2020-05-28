The wife of a man arrested for elder abuse after deputies found six veterans living in “deplorable” conditions earlier this week has joined her husband in the Mobile County Metro Jail.



Tilena Kim Owens, who is a registered nurse, was arrested Thursday on five counts of second-degree elder abuse or neglect and one first-degree count of the same charge. Her husband, Donny Owens, was arrested on identical charges yesterday.



According to MCSO Capt. Paul Burch, a judge granted a $70,000 bond to Donny Owens during a hearing Thursday, though records of the proceeding have not yet been made available on the state court’s digital filing system. It’s unclear whether Tilena Owens has gone through a bond hearing, but she and her husband were both still in custody at Metro Jail as of 3 p.m., May 28.



Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a medical call at a home owned by the Owens at 11050 Lakeview Lane in Grand Bay Tuesday evening, where they found six elderly men — all veterans of the U.S. military — living in a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house. Burch described the condition of the home and some of the men living there as “deplorable.”



According to MCSO, there were locks on the cabinets and refrigerators, and some of the men told investigators it had been several days since they had last seen a caretaker. All six of the elderly residents were transported to the hospital for treatment.







Burch said the condition of men ranged from some who seemed to be underfed to others who had more immediate medical needs. Burch told reporters earlier this week one of the men had an open wound with signs of “insect activity” and another appeared to have been wearing a “soiled diaper” for some time.



According to Burch, Donny and Tilena Owens are believed to have been operating an unlicensed group at one of several properties they own in the area. Investigators are currently looking into at least four other properties connected to the couple to see if they are also operating as group homes.



Records indicate no history of the Owens obtaining a license to operate a group home through the Alabama Department of Mental Health. While boarding homes are technically legal, homes that assist residents with medication, feeding, grooming or other “daily living skills” require a license from Alabama Department of Public Health — something the Owens do not appear to have obtained either.



Burch said investigators have already recovered dozens of prescription medications for some of the men who lived in the Owens’ home. Those items were found at a house in Grand Bay deputies believe to be the couple’s primary residence, and Burch said some of the dates indicated residents weren’t receiving the medications they’d been prescribed in a timely manner, if they were receiving them at all.



Speaking with Lagniappe, Burch expressed frustration over regulatory gaps that allow group home operators to house residents who need specialized medical or mental care and collect federal benefits on their behalf, but then claim they are running a boarding home and the residents are only renters.



Under state law, owners can rent their homes out to anyone, but they can start running afoul of state regulations when they begin to offer certain services to the infirm, elderly or mentally ill. However, it takes a complaint — and in many cases a search warrant — for state surveyors to even get inside these homes to see what kind of services are being offered and the condition of residents staying there.



Jefferson County, which like Mobile County has a standalone department of public health, is the only place in Alabama that has established any kind of regulations for boarding homes.



“They want to use the loophole of ‘this is just a rental boarding house type thing,’ and therefore, they’re not obligated to provide care or any of that stuff to these men,” Burch said. “Then, in the same breath, they control these people’s finances, they control when they eat, when they take their medications … You can’t have it both ways.”



Earlier this month, the owner of multiple group homes in Mobile pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the U.S. Social Security Administration by naming relatives as the primary recipient of some residents’ SSA benefits after she was disqualified from receiving them due to a prior fraud conviction.



According to MCSO, Donny and Tilena Owens had been collecting federal benefits from residents living at their home, and Burch said federal authorities will be part of the investigation going forward.