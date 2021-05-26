Photo | Vasha Hunt

The door to a second chance had been opened, and the Faith Academy baseball team knocked it off its hinges.

Just moments before, it appeared the Rams’ baseball season had come up one game, one run shy of winning the AHSAA Class 6A state championship. It appeared the season was over. Then it wasn’t.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Hartselle had a runner on third base with one out. The batter hit a flyout to center field and the runner tagged up and raced home, sliding across the plate with what was apparently the game-winning, state-championship-winning run. Hartselle players celebrated, Faith Academy players hung their heads in disappointment.

And then everything changed. Faith Academy head coach Matt Seymour challenged the runner at third, saying the runner left too soon and appealed the play. The third base umpire agreed, calling the runner out. Now Faith Academy’s players were celebrating and the Hartselle players hung their heads in disappointment.

In the eighth inning, Faith Academy put the game away, taking advantage of several hits, including a grand slam by Parker Carlson, and the shock by the Hartselle players of the turn of events. The Rams produced seven runs in the extra inning and ended up winning 14-7 and claiming the Class 6A state crown.

“It was definitely crazy, the emotional swing of that game,” Seymour said. “There had already been multiple emotional swings, I guess you would call it. Of course the last play of the game there — or what everybody thought was the last play of the game — with us appealing him leaving third. Then everything pretty much was mayhem.

“One of our coaches, Will Smith, he saw it and he said, ‘Coach, we’ve got to appeal it.’ So I ran out there before everybody had gotten off the field, before the umpires could get off the field. I told the home plate umpire, ‘We’ve got to appeal that play right there.’ [Hartselle players] were already dog-piling for the most part and celebrating and I said [to the home plate umpire], ‘Look, this ain’t over. We’re going to appeal this and you guys have got to make a decision because he left early.’

“When I was talking to the home plate umpire I was looking down at the third base umpire and he was still standing there; he hadn’t moved an inch. The other two umpires of the four-man crew were about off the field, I think, but the third base umpire was still standing there. We appealed and he called him out. That emotional swing obviously was very big. Our kids came running off the field and were excited and they got themselves ready to move on in the game, and we came back in to bat and scored seven runs. I think Hartselle, of course, was in shock. We came back in and started scoring. It was a huge swing, of course, being the last inning of the game.”

The two teams had won one game each in the best-of-three series, forcing the winner-take-all third game. The momentum of the game went back and forth throughout, with both teams celebrating a victory that only one — as it turned out, Faith Academy — could claim.

“We played great. Both of the teams were just really great baseball teams,” Seymour said. “No lead was ever safe. It was one of those things that you knew they were going to come back and make a run because they had so many good hitters and players. Twice we had three-run leads, and they came back and either tied it or went ahead the second time. Emotionally and as far as momentum, it changed quite a bit.”

Faith Academy catcher Colton Wood slumped over the top of home plate when it appeared Hartselle had won the game on a sacrifice fly.

“When he came home and he slid in home I knew he was going to be safe because Peyton [Bell], our centerfielder, had just pitched the game before, and I didn’t think he’d have a strong shot at the plate,” Wood said. “Just all the hard work and the thought of us winning a Blue Map [first-place trophy] just went away. Then Coach Seymour came out of the dugout and he was pointing at third base. I was kind of confused at first, that maybe it was one last shot, I guess. I tossed the ball to Hoppy [Michael Hopkinson], our third baseman, and he stepped on third and the umpire called him out. I was in disbelief. It was like a miracle.

“In the dugout, we were all saying it’s not over until it’s over. It definitely gave us a big morale boost going into that eighth inning. I was actually the lead-off [batter] in that eighth inning and I said, ‘I have to get on. I can’t let my team down.’ The first out is one of the biggest outs of the inning. It sets the tempo and everything. But I had a leadoff single and everybody just got pumped. Then we got hit [by a pitch], then we got a bunt over and everybody just started to roll with it.”

And Carlson added a grand slam. “That was just amazing,” Wood said.

“The whole experience of the ups and downs, the whole roller coaster of the entire game. We experienced just about every emotion you can experience in a baseball game, for sure,” Carlson said. “With the call that happened before, me and my guys, we just looked at each other and we were like, there’s no way this is it. We just kind of rallied together and we knew we had a chance to win and we knew what we had to do.

“You have that huge momentum swing. We were all saying, this is our game, this is our chance to win it and to put them away because they looked beat whenever they walked out for that inning. So we knew we had to put it on them.”

As he made his way around the bases on his grand slam trot, Carlson knew the Rams were going to be state champions. “I just put my hand in the air, and I was screaming and my coaches meeting me and giving me hugs. It was special; it was super special.”

Seymour said he feels the same way about the entire season.

“My son is on that team and the seniors, most of those kids in that group of seniors have been playing together since Little League, some on the same teams or all-star teams, some of them on opposite teams at different parks,” he said. “They are all friends. I guess selfishly, I really wanted that group of kids to do well and maybe win it. They’re just a group. They just don’t say no; they don’t take losing. They just say, ‘No, we’re not giving it up.’ They just kept rolling and then that play happened and they had another chance and they just said, ‘Man, we’re going to get this done.’ That was a huge, huge turning point, of course.”

It’s a feeling that will last for years to come, Wood said. “It feels surreal. We’re very blessed that we had a second chance at it. Right now I’m just enjoying it with my teammates. We worked so hard for this and we were so determined that we were going to do it this year.”