Photo | Scott Donaldson, courtesy of the University of South Alabama

For the casual college football fan, this Saturday’s game between South Alabama and UCLA at the Rose Bowl would normally be placed in the “in other college football action” category, drawing little interest.

But that was before last week’s slate of games that saw Sun Belt Conference teams claim a string of upset victories, and before the Jaguars rolled out to a 2-0 start to the season. Marshall knocked off Notre Dame, resulting in the Fighting Irish falling out of the Associated Press Top 25; Appalachian State defeated Texas A&M, knocking the Aggies from the Top 10 to the bottom of the Top 25; and Georgia Southern beat Nebraska, a loss that led to Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost being fired (along with his 16-31 record in four-plus seasons).

All of those wins were on the road, and in fact, South Alabama was an underdog at Central Michigan but came away with a 38-24 victory in a game in which the Jaguars led 31-10 at halftime and held last year’s national rushing leader to just 20 yards on 15 carries.

Will South Alabama ride the wave of momentum built by Sun Belt teams and its own success and become the latest league team to defeat a team from a Power 5 conference? Two things seem a certainty: The Jaguars, with their 2-0 start to the season and at times dominating performances, will arrive in Pasadena, Calif., with confidence and an expectation they can win the game; and secondly, South Alabama, despite being listed as a 14-point underdog by Vegas oddsmakers, will not catch UCLA by surprise. Certainly not now.

Kickoff for the game between teams with matching 2-0 records is set for 1 p.m. CDT at the iconic Rose Bowl.

“I like our matchup this week,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said at his Monday press conference in advance of Saturday’s game. “I like the demeanor of our team and our program, along with the talent and depth we have in certain areas. We talk about expectation being more powerful than belief. What I mean by that is belief is something that Disney sports movies are made out of; believing you can be in a situation and accomplishing that situation.

“Expecting to be in big moments and producing in big moments is what we’re going to be more focused on this week. I don’t really want to point to what this team did, you can do this too. I don’t think that’s needed. We have what we have and I feel our best is good enough to go compete with anyone on our schedule this season.”

It has been plenty so far, posting a 48-7 victory over FCS opponent Nicholls, then controlling the game against Central Michigan last week on the road, which was an important accomplishment for the Jags as they head back out on the road this week.

All of the much-anticipated additions to the Jags’ roster, including running back La’Damian Webb, quarterback Carter Bradley, linebacker James Miller and others in the secondary, plus the offensive line and throughout the lineup, have been productive thus far. That’s also true of several returning players, including wide receiver Jalen Wayne, linebacker Quentin Wilfawn, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., offensive lineman James Jackson and others.

Together, the Jags’ roster is deeper and more talented than it has been in recent seasons and the production by all three units — defense, offense and special teams — has been noticeable. But is it enough to overcome Pac-12 member UCLA, led by head coach Chip Kelly?

The Bruins are averaging 45 points a game, having defeated Bowling Green 45-17 in the season opener and following last week with a 45-7 win over Alabama State. Running back Zach Charbonnet, who transferred to UCLA from Michigan, had 21 carries and 111 yards and a touchdown against Bowling Green and is considered much improved from his time with the Wolverines. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a dual threat, having scored two rushing touchdowns and passing for 399 yards and three scores.

Webb leads the Jags’ rushing attack with 193 yards and four touchdowns thus far, while Bradley, who on Monday was named one of eight quarterbacks to earn Manning Award Stars of the Week honors, has passed for 614 yards and six touchdowns. Jalen Wayne has caught three of Bradley’s TD passes, covering 52, 37 and 10 yards.

“It’s the same as every other week,” Bradley said of the UCLA game. “We’re going up against another team and the next one is always the biggest one. I’m excited to go into this week with these guys on a roll. It’s a new week and a new opportunity. We’re excited and we’re ready to go. … It will be cool [to play in the Rose Bowl] and definitely a good experience. I’ll probably tell my kids about it one day, but right now it’s just another game.”

Wommack said he likes what he has seen from his team in the Jags’ first two games, but he also noted there is a need to clean up some aspects of their play. Still, he said, he was pleased with the overall performance of his team and hopes the improvement that took place from Game 1 to Game 2 will become a trend that continues throughout the season.

“I think we are improving in a lot of areas, particularly on the offensive line,” Wommack said. “We’ve had a number of guys over the last two weeks who have gotten to play and we feel like we have more depth at that position. We are certainly more talented and have a better understanding of what we are trying to accomplish. Match that with the running back corps, which is headlined by La’Damian Webb, and we’re doing some very good things there.

“I was very impressed with Carter Bradley and the steps he took forward from Game 1 to Game 2. I thought he was more in sync with what we were trying to accomplish with our game plan. He did a really good job of managing our offense, and also took advantage of some opportunities that [Central Michigan] gave him to showcase his talent, which is quite vast.

“Like I said, I think we’re moving in the right direction, but certainly I feel that our best football is ahead of us when you peel back the layers and watch the film of the things we need to get corrected moving forward.”