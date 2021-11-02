The Mobile Police Department has a new second-in-command.

MPD Police Chief Paul Prine announced Tuesday he had chosen Maj. William R. Jackson as assistant chief from among a group of internal candidates.

Jackson is a 26-year veteran of MPD and began as a cadet in September 1995. For the past three-and-a-half years, he has served at the rank of major, commanding the Field Operations Division and most recently he commanded the Investigative Operations Division.

Growing up in Chickasaw, Jackson attended C.F. Vigor High School and joined the Mobile police force after graduating. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Faulkner University. He is married to Ashley and is a father of three daughters and one step-daughter.

Jackson has been the recipient of the Wounded in Service award, multiple Chief’s Unit awards and received the Officer of the Month award his very first month as a solo police officer in 1997. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the FBI – Law Enforcement Executive Development Association and has previously served as a board member for the Mobile Police & Fire Pension Board.

“I am excited about the future of the Mobile Police Department and I am looking forward to working closely with Chief Prine and our administration to take our department to new heights,” Jackson said. “The vision that Chief Prine has already shared is one of fairness, equity, transparency and professionalism. There is no doubt in my mind that we can and will achieve all of this for the men and women of the Mobile Police Department and for citizens of the City of Mobile.”