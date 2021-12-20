SUBMITTED — William Strickland has been named Executive Director of Mobile Baykeeper, the environmental organization’s board of directors formally announced today.

Strickland, who comes to the organization after serving as president of Mission One in Phoenix, Arizona, fills the role previously held by Casi Callaway. Cade Kistler, who has served as acting Director since Callaway’s departure, will remain in the position of Baykeeper.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Strickland began his career in the field of environmental engineering before moving into the faith-based non-profit sector. At Mission One, where he has served as president for the past five years, Strickland led strategic campaigns in Africa and Asia that addressed poverty issues from unemployment to unclean water.

“I am thrilled to be returning to protect and restore the waters that I love,” says Strickland. “Over the last few years, my work has allowed me to see and think in systems. The health of the Mobile Bay Watershed affects the economic, social, and ecological systems of Alabama, the Gulf Coast, and ultimately, the world. I hope the skills I have developed throughout my life will help Mobile Baykeeper protect and restore clean air, clean water, and healthy communities to the Mobile Bay Watershed and Coastal Alabama.”

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Strickland earned a BS in Civil Engineering with a focus on water issues. He played football under Nick Saban at Alabama, winning two national championships during his time there. He is currently pursuing a Master’s of the Arts in Missional Theology at Covenant Theological Seminary.

Strickland’s love for nature and an understanding of humans’ place in it were instilled in him from an early age by his late grandfather, Bill, a conservationist and outdoorsman. He brings to the organization a passion for process and excellence gained during his time under Saban at Alabama.

“The Board of Directors is truly excited and energized about bringing on William,” says Steve McClure, president of Mobile Baykeeper’s Board of Directors. “With William and Cade working together, we feel we are passing the torch to the next generation. Many have worked so hard to get us where we are today, and we honor their sacrifices and commitment, but now it is time for new blood and fresh ideas to take us to the next level as we build ‘the process’ for success.”

“After a long search period, we are thrilled to have William join the Mobile Baykeeper team,” says Lyndsey Dixon, vice-president of the board and incoming board president for 2022. “William brings a passion for leadership and strategy to our organization that will be vital in executing our vision and goals.”