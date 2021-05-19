Mobile City Councilman John Williams has announced exclusively to Lagniappe he will not seek reelection in District 4. Longtime councilor Bess Rich also announced she will leave the council after her current term is up.

After 15 years as an elected official in the city, Williams said he has “mixed emotions” about leaving office.

“Over the last 15 years since I first started on the City Council, I pledged good government,” he said. “We’re spending a pretty sizable amount improving infrastructure and public safety.”

Like other colleagues, Williams takes credit for bringing the city’s capital improvement program to life. The program uses additional sales tax money for drainage and infrastructure improvements citywide.

“It has helped make Mobile a great place to work, play and live,” he said.

Williams also took credit for focusing on public safety, which is always a big part of what the council is responsible for.

“I backed every request by the Mobile Police Department (MPD) and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) chiefs,” he said. “That has resulted in new equipment, vehicles and stations. I’m very proud of that. I’m very proud of the leadership in both of these departments.”

Among the achievements for those departments since Williams has been on the council includes an Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of 1 for MFRD and the appropriation of funding for body cameras for MPD officers.

“The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is in the 1 percent of stations in the nation to achieve that rating,” Williams said of the ISO.

Despite his absence from the council starting in November, Williams still hopes to play a role in the 2021 municipal elections, as he has endorsed Ben Reynolds to take his place. Reynolds is a flood insurance adjuster, who has lived in the Riviere Du Chien area of District 4 for 12 years.

After 26 years in public service, Rich also will not seek reelection in 2021, she announced at the end of Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting.

Rich’s service to the city came mostly during her 19 years as a representative for the council’s District 6, but she also spent seven years as a commissioner on the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System.

“I never considered this a job; it was an honor and a privilege,” she said following the portion of the meeting designated for councilor comments.

Rich said during her years of service she “tried to be very consistent” and worked to earn the respect of council colleagues, even if they didn’t always agree. She viewed her role as a check on the mayor’s office and candidly stated some mayors didn’t always appreciate that.

“I want to see future councils serve as a check and balance and not just a rubber stamp,” she said.

Of her 19 years on council, Rich was the body’s representative to the city’s Planning Commission for a decade. As the only member of the commission not appointed by the mayor, Rich approached her job on that body in much the same way as she did council.

“That was a challenge since developers and residents are all passionate about zoning changes,” she said. “I feel the mayor-appointed board needs more diverse community representation.”

In her remarks, Rich said she spearheaded the effort to begin televising council meetings, which in turn has resulted in livestreaming the official gatherings. She said she was on the first council to hold regular district meetings, beginning in the early 1990s. Transparency was always one of her top priorities, she said.

Rich fought back tears as she spoke about the support of her husband, Leonard, who was in attendance at Government Plaza, along with her granddaughter.

Council President Levon Manzie thanked Rich for her service on the council, which will end with the swearing-in of a new District 6 representative in November.

“I met her as a sophomore in high school and she’s only gotten better,” Manzie said. “I know the citizens of District 6 are going to miss your intelligence and ingenuity.”

Rich said she plans to serve out the remainder of her term before handing the reins to the person elected to replace her. Josh Woods, executive director of The Grounds, has announced his intention to run for the seat. In a statement, he thanked Rich for her service.

“Following a long career of public service and leadership within the city and communities of Mobile, I would like to congratulate Mrs. Rich on her retirement from the Mobile City Council,” he wrote. “With all that has been accomplished throughout her many years of service, I have garnered much respect and would like to publicly thank Mrs. Rich for all that has been accomplished within and outside of District 6.”

Army veteran Scott Jones has also announced his intention to run for the seat Rich is leaving. Among his platform planks, Jones said in a statement, he wants to help maintain the integrity and safety of neighborhoods in District 6.

Williams’ and Rich’s departures, along with that of Fred Richardson, will leave at least three seats open on the Mobile City Council four years after the current members were all reelected by wide margins. The three are the three longest-serving members of the council.

Richardson is stepping away from the board to run for mayor. Two of his opponents from four years ago — Cory Penn and Tim Hollis — have decided to reenter the fray. They will be joined by former Mobile Circuit Court Judge Herman Thomas.

Several other members have competition, including Council President Levon Manzie, who is facing four challengers in District 2, and Councilman Joel Daves, who is facing competition in District 5.

District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory and District 3 Councilman C.J. Small are both unopposed so far in their bids for re-election.