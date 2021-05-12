Mobile City Councilman John Williams has announced exclusively to Lagniappe that he will not seek re-election in District 4.

After 15 years as an elected official in the city, Williams said he has “mixed emotions” about leaving office.

“Over the last 15 years since I first started on the City Council, I pledged good government,” he said. “We’re spending a pretty sizable amount improving infrastructure and public safety.”

Like other colleagues, Williams takes credit for bringing the city’s capital improvement program to life. The program uses additional sales tax money for drainage and infrastructure improvements citywide.

“It has helped make Mobile a great place to work, play and live,” he said.

Williams also took credit for focusing on public safety, which is always a big part of what a City Council is responsible for.

“I backed every request by the Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department chiefs,” he said. “That has resulted in new equipment, vehicles and stations. I’m very proud of that. I’m very proud of the leadership in both of these departments.”

Among the achievements for those departments since Williams has been on the council includes an Insurance Services Office rating of 1 for the MFRD and the appropriation of funding for body cameras for MPD.

“The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is in the 1 percent of stations in the nation to achieve that rating,” Williams said of ISO.

Despite his absence from the council starting in November, Williams still hopes to play a role in the 2021 municipal elections in August, as he has endorsed Ben Reynolds to take his place. Reynolds is a flood insurance adjuster, who has lived in the Riviera Du Chien area of District 4 for 12 years.

For more on Reynolds’ candidacy please check out next week’s issue of Lagniappe, or read it on lagniappemobile.com.