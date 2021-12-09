Two teams from the Lagniappe coverage area hold No. 1 rankings in the first Alabama Sports Writers Association prep basketball poll, which was released this week. Williamson is ranked No. 1 in the boys’ Class 4A poll while Cottage Hill Christian is No. 1 in the boys’ Class 3A poll.

Williamson carries a 6-2 record into its next game while Cottage Hill has posted an 11-3 record.

In all, only six area teams are ranked or received votes in the boys’ poll, while 10 teams are ranked or received votes in the girls’ poll, including five teams in Class 7A alone.

The other No. 1-ranked teams in the boys’ poll include Grissom (7A), Mountain Brook (6A), Lee-Huntsville (5A), Midfield (2A), Decatur Heritage (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA). The No. 1-ranked girls’ teams include Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Charles Henderson (5A), Deshler (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Skyline (1A) and Lee-Scott (AISA).

Here are the rankings for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

GIRLS

CLASS 7A: 3. Davidson, 7. Foley, 8. Fairhope, 10. Theodore. RV: Daphne.

CLASS 6A: 7. Gulf Shores. RV: McGill-Toolen

CLASS 5A: None.

CLASS 4A: 7. Williamson.

CLASS 3A: None.

CLASS 2A: 7. St. Luke’s.

CLASS 1A: None.

AISA: None.

BOYS

CLASS 7A: 7. Baker

CLASS 6A: 3. McGill-Toolen, 7. Spanish Fort.

CLASS 5A: None.

CLASS 4A: 1. Williamson

CLASS 3A: 1. Cottage Hill Christian.

CLASS 2A: 4. St. Luke’s

CLASS 1A: None.

AISA: None