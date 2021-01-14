The Williamson and Fairhope boys’ basketball teams held on to their No. 1 rankings in their respective classes in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball poll, released late Wednesday night.

Williamson, holding the top spot in Class 4A, and Fairhope, atop the 7A poll, are two of several teams in the Lagniappe coverage area who are either ranked or received votes in the latest polls, both in boys and girls play.

In the boys’ rankings, Spanish Fort holds the No. 9 spot in Class 6A, while Baker received votes but is not ranked among the top 10 teams. LeFlore is ranked No. 8 in Class 5A, with B.C. Rain and Faith Academy both receiving votes. St. Michael is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, with Cottage Hill Christian holding the No, 3 spot, Mobile Christian No. 5 and Chickasaw No. 7 in Class 3A.

In the girls’ poll, Foley is No. 4, Theodore No. 5 and Davidson No. 10 in Class 7A play. McGill-Toolen holds the No. 3 spot in Class 6A, while LeFlore is No. 7 in Class 5A. Williamson is the No. 6 team in Class 4A and St. Luke’s received votes in Class 2A.

The other No. 1 teams in the state are, in boys: Huffman (6A), Ramsay (5A), Hillcrest-Evergreen (3A), Midfield (2A), Skyline (1A) and Tuscaloosa Academy (AISA). In girls’ play, the top-ranked teams are: Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Central-Tuscaloosa (5A), Priceville (4A), Montgomery Academy (3A), Pisgah (2A), Skyline (1A) and Glenwood (AISA).