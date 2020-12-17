The Williamson and Fairhope boys’ teams are ranked No. 1 in the first Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball poll of the season. The Lions are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A while Fairhope is the top-ranked team in Class 7A.

They are the only teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that earned a No. 1 ranking in the boys’ and girls’ polls.

Other area teams who are ranked in the boys’ poll include No. 7 Baker in Class 7A and No. 2 Cottage Hill, No. 5 Mobile Christian and No. 8 Chickasaw, all in Class 3A. Spanish Fort received votes but is not ranked in Class 6A.

In the girls’ poll, Foley is No. 4 and Theodore is No. 7 in Class 7A, McGill-Toolen is ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, LeFlore holds the No. 7 spot in Class 5A and St. Luke’s is No. 10 in Class 2A.

Here is a look at the complete rankings:

GIRLS’ POLL

Class 7A: 1. Hoover, 2. Hewitt-Trussville, 3. Vestavia Hills, 4. Foley, 5. Spain Park, 6. Auburn, 7. Theodore, 8. Sparkman, 9. James Clemens, 10. Gadsden City. Receiving votes: Albertville, Bob Jones, Dothan, Enterprise, Thompson.

Class 6A: 1. Hazel Green, 2. Eufaula, 3. Northridge, 4. McGill-Toolen, 5. Buckhorn, 6. Athens, 7. Muscle Shoals, 8. Madison Acad., 9. Hartselle, 10. Mortimer Jordan. Receiving votes: Chelsea, Cullman, Homewood, Huffman, McAdory, Opelika, Oxford.

Class 5A: 1. Central-Tuscaloosa, 2. Charles Henderson, 3. Pleasant Grove, 4. Carver-Birmingham, 5. Ramsay, 6. East Limestone, 7. LeFlore, 8. Fairfield, 9. Briarwood Chr., 10. Lawrence Co. Receiving votes: Center Point.

Class 4A: 1. Deshler, 2. Rogers, 3. Priceville, 4. North Jackson, 5. Handley, 6. Anniston, 7. New Hope, 8. Oneonta, 9. St. James, 10. Jackson. Receiving votes: Straughn, Sumter Co.

Class 3A: 1. Montgomery Academy, 2. Susan Moore, 3. Prattville Chr., 4. T.R. Miller, 5. Winfield, 6. Phil Campbell, 7. Lauderdale Co., 8. Collinsville, 9. Greensboro, 10. Plainview. Receiving votes: Childersburg, Elkmont, Geneva, Sylvania.

Class 2A: 1. Pisgah, 2. Spring Garden, 3. Geneva Co., 4. Midfield, 5. Hatton, 6. Cold Springs, 7. G.W. Long, 8. Sand Rock, 9. Ider, 10. St. Luke’s. Receiving votes: Falkville, Mars Hill Bible, Tanner.

Class 1A: 1. Skyline, 2. Loachapoka, 3. Florala, 4. Brantley, 5. Winterboro, 6. Samson, 7. Pleasant Home, 8. Coosa Chr., 9. J.F. Shields, 10. Lindsay Lane. Receiving votes: Athens Bible, Belgreen, Covenant Chr., Georgiana, Notasulga, R.A. Hubbard, Red Level, Vina.

AISA: 1. Glenwood, 2. Tuscaloosa Acad., 3. Ft. Dale Acad., 4. Clarke Prep, 5. Lee-Scott, 6. Lakeside, 7. Pike Liberal Arts, 8. Chambers Academy, 9. Southern Acad., 10. Monroe Acad. Receiving votes: Patrician Academy.

BOYS’ POLL

Class 7A: 1. Fairhope, 2. Spain Park, 3. Hoover, 4. Vestavia Hills, 5. James Clemens, 6. Thompson, 7. Baker, 8. Huntsville, 9. Austin, 10. Sparkman. Receiving votes: Enterprise, Gadsden City, Oak Mountain.

Class 6A: 1. Huffman, 2. Shades Valley, 3. Pinson Valley, 4. Hartselle, 5. Mountain Brook, 6. Oxford, 7. Calera, 8. Eufaula, 9. Cullman, 10. Gardendale. Receiving votes: Clay-Chalkville, Decatur, Lee-Montgomery, Minor, Muscle Shoals, Scottsdale, Spanish Fort, Wetumpka.

Class 5A: 1. Ramsay, 2. Parker, 3. Center Point, 4. Lee-Huntsville, 5. Pleasant Grove, 6. Guntersville, Charles Henderson, 7. Tallassee, 8. Lawrence Co., 9. Lawrence Co., 10. Fairfield. Receiving votes: Russellville.

Class 4A: 1. Williamson, 2. Anniston, 3. Dallas Co., 4. White Plains, 5. Brooks, 6. Good Hope, 7. Westminster-Huntsville, 8. Haleyville, 9. Deshler, 10. West Morgan. Receiving votes: Montevallo.

Class 3A: 1. Plainview, 2. Cottage Hill Chr., 3. Fyffe, 4. Hillcrest-Evergreen, 5. Mobile Chr., 6. Piedmont, 7. Pike Co., 8. Chickasaw, 9. Opp, 10. Elkmont. Receiving votes: Danville, Houston Acad., Lauderdale Co., Providence Chr., Wicksburg.

Class 2A: 1. Midfield, 2. Clarke Co., 3. Calhoun, 4. Westbrook Chr., 5. North Sand Mountain, 6. Geneva Co., 7. Section, 8. Red Bay, 9. Vincent, 10. Mars Hill Bible. Receiving votes: None.

Class 1A: 1. Pickens Co., 2. Skyline, 3. Decatur Heritage, 4. Jacksonville Chr., 5. Florala, 6. Covenant Chr., 7. Brantley, 8. Belgreen, 9. Autaugaville, 10. Woodville. Receiving votes: Athens Bible, Georgiana, Keith.

AISA: 1. Glenwood, 2. Tuscaloosa Acad., 3. Macon East, 4. Pike Liberal Arts, 5. Chambers Academy. 6. Evangel Chr., 7. Clarke Prep, 8. Edgewood Academy, 9. Autauga Academy, 10. Sparta Acad. Receiving votes: Lee-Scott.