Williamson High School has hired Melvin Pete Jr. as the school’s head football coach. The announcement was made at a Monday afternoon press conference at the school auditorium. Also, boys’ basketball coach Shumbe Hunter was named the school’s athletics director.

Pete, who coached at Aliceville the past four seasons, posting a record of 34-16 overall and 6-4 in the playoffs, takes over for Dedrick Sumpter, who was at the school for nine seasons. Sumpter led Williamson to an overall record of 40-55 during his tenure, but was 0-5 in the playoffs. The Lions were 7-4 three of the past four seasons, including last year in tough Class 4A, Region 1.

A native of Jackson, Miss., Pete has a career record as a head coach of 98-69 at Aliceville, Tuscaloosa-Central and J.F. Shields. While at Tuscaloosa-Central he led the team to the Class 4A state championship in 2007 and he was named the 4A Coach of the Year that season.

He has coached on the collegiate level as well, coaching quarterbacks, receivers and running backs at Bethune-Cookman and serving as offensive coordinator at Stillman College 2001-02.

He is a graduate of Jackson State where he played quarterback, setting the school single-game passing record, and playing on teams that won the Southwestern Athletic Conference title all four years he was a part of the team.

Hunter has had strong success as the Lions’ boys’ basketball coach and now adds athletics director duties to his to-do list. He has produced a 72-17 record in his three seasons at Williamson, including winning the Class 4A state championship last season and boasting the top-ranked team in 4A for several weeks this season. He was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year last year.

He has also coached at Foley (2010-15) where he earned Baldwin County Coach of the Year honors and he is a member of the Daphne High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He will serve as one of the Alabama coaches in the upcoming Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic basketball game in Montgomery on March 12.