Mobile Christian Head Coach Ronnie Cottrell

Photo | Mike Kittrell

This is an important week for Class 4A, Region 1 teams in terms of making moves toward playoff eligibility. There are a couple of certainties as teams prepare for this week’s games — Vigor is the region champion and has not only secured a playoff slot, but a home game in the first round. Another certainty is that Escambia County (2-6 overall and 1-4 in region play) and W.S. Neal (0-8, 0-6) will not receive postseason invitations.

It’s the uncertainty that rules this week. Vigor (8-0, 5-0) is ranked No. 1. Second place is quite crowded with Williamson, Mobile Christian, St. Michael and Jackson all tied at 3-2 in region games.

As such, the Lagniappe Game of the Week focuses on a matchup of two of those teams as Williamson (5-4, 3-2) heads to Mobile Christian (3-5, 3-2) for a showdown.

In other games involving 4A, Region 1 runners-up, Vigor visits St. Michael in Fairhope and Jackson entertains Escambia County in its final regular-season game for the year. How the region standings will look after Friday’s games have been played is anyone’s guess, which only adds to the importance of this week’s matchups for all four teams.

The highlight of the trio of games involving Region 1 teams is easily Williamson at Mobile Christian. Both teams have had their moments and both have had games get away from them, games they would like to have back.

In many cases, it’s almost like looking in a mirror when the teams evaluate their respective opponents. For one, they both had 3-2 region records and the wins and losses are the exact same. Both teams have defeated St. Michael, W.S. Neal and Escambia County, while both have also lost to Vigor and Jackson.

Both teams will also be without their best player this Friday as Williamson has lost linebacker and Alabama commit Robert Woodyard, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior who was also used a lot on offense, for the season with a partial meniscus tear. He was key to a lot of things Williamson did on both sides of the ball.

Mobile Christian lost sophomore standout Sterling Dixon, who is already a hot recruiting target — he is often compared to former Mobile Christian player Deontae Lawson, who now plays at Alabama — to a torn labrum in the second game of the year. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder was used at middle linebacker and also defensive end and has been described simply as a playmaker.

Both players usually found their way to the football and did so often. Now their teams will have to go forward without them in Friday’s key game. Dixon has already had surgery to repair his injury while Woodyard was scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Inconsistency has also been a trait of both teams. The Leopards defeated St. Michael 43-20 in a result that was not expected, especially considering the margin of victory, but in their next game, last week against Jackson, they lost 54-26. The Lions won three straight games (St. Michael, W.S. Neal, Charles Henderson), but then lost to Jackson 30-12.

Williamson has the better record and the better scoring summary. The Lions have outscored their opponents 232-110. Mobile Christian’s comparison finds the Leopards being outscored 219-154 so far this season.

Interestingly, the all-time series between the two teams is a short one. They have only met three previous times, with Williamson owning a 2-1 advantage. They first faced off in 2016 with Mobile Christian claiming a 47-20 victory. Williamson bounced back in 2017 to win a close and low-scoring 12-7 decision. They didn’t play again until last season when Williamson produced a 14-10 victory.

And now comes this week’s game with a lot on the line and a loss meaning a team could be out of the playoff picture. In 4A, Region 1, the second-place teams find themselves in a four-way game of musical chairs with only three chairs available.