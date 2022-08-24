The Williamson Lions, on the heels of their 21-20 overtime victory over Mary G. Montgomery last Friday at MGM, was selected as the Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Team, which is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The Lions made a late drive for a touchdown, then added a two-point conversion to tie the game 14-14 in regulation play. MGM scored a touchdown in overtime but missed its extra-point kick. Williamson countered with a touchdown then made its point-after kick to win the game. Lagniappe and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office will select a Team of the Week each week throughout the high school football season.