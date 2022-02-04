There is a long line of former Williamson football players who have gone on to great careers at the college and professional levels. The list includes Tee Martin, John Mitchell, Richard Caster, Greg Richardson, JaMarcus Russell, Nick Fairley, Antonio Coleman and Matt McCants.

Friday morning at the school’s auditorium another former football standout was recognized for his achievements as Roger McCreary, who just finished his final season at Auburn University and is taking part in this week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, was honored by his alma mater. Not only was McCreary honored, but the No. 18 jersey he wore with the Lions was also retired to great fanfare during the program, with Coleman — Williamson’s current defensive coordinator — and Fairley on hand to present McCreary with a framed jersey.

By way of a proclamation from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Friday was also recognized as “Roger McCreary Day” in the city.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

“It means a lot to me,” McCreary, an All-America selection at cornerback for Auburn, said of the ceremony. “It’s great to come back to the community, back here with my support system. I just love everything about it. I’ve been through a long process and I’m living out my dreams. I feel like at each level of my process I’ve been through hard adversity, but my support system is the reason that I pushed through.”

Often during the ceremony McCreary talked about growing up in the Maysville community and how the neighborhood helped shape his life. He thanked many for their support, offering special thanks to his mother, Felicia James, and his sister and grandmother for their support. He also credited Coleman and Fairley for being inspirations for him.

“I feel like Williamson made me who I am, and this community,” McCreary said. “Just everything about it. … I feel like Williamson is a part of who I am and that’s what made be better.”

As for having his jersey number retired, McCrary said, “It’s something I always dreamed would happen. I never thought this day would happen for me so I’m grateful that I had this opportunity.”

He said he has enjoyed his time at the Senior Bowl and has concentrated on making the most of the invitation to play in the game in his hometown.

“I’m going into this week thinking it’s great to play in the game I grew up going to and my goal this week was to show everybody what you have seen on TV, just be me,” he said. “That’s made me the player I am today and why I was invited here to the Senior Bowl. … It’s great to be a part of that.”

Four years ago he signed a grant-in-aid with Auburn at the school and he was reminded of that on Friday.

“It’s crazy. … It’s been a long journey, but I’ve loved it,” he said.

Coleman said he expects McCreary to continue to make a name for himself as he prepares to begin is NFL career.

“I knew Roger was a great player, and I told Coach (Kevin) Steele, because Coach Steele called me and asked me before he even offered him a scholarship (at Auburn), I said, ‘Coach, if you give him a shot he’ll probably be one of the best DBs in the nation’,’’ Coleman said. “Roger was kind of nervous because he had to learn the cornerback position. He played every position. Understand, he wasn’t just the best corner, he was the best athlete in the state.

“Once he got up to college and learned a position he blew my mind with everything that he learned. He had some great coaches. Deciding to come back for his last year and working with great coaches like Zac Etheridge and Derek Mason … I think everything that he did in deciding to come back paid off.”