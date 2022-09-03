The Williamson Lions collected a 20-0 victory over Elberta Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment complex in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup. But new head coach Antonio Williamson wasn’t ready to crack open any champagne.

Instead, the Williamson players lined up at one end zone after the game and did a few sprints before heading home for the evening.

“We had a lot of penalties, man. It made the game a lot longer. Just a lot of mistakes, a lot of misreads,” Coleman said. “Hats off to Elberta, they came to play. That’s what I expected. I think our kids came out a little lax. … We got the win, but I’m not satisfied, I’m not happy. After this we’re going to do a little conditioning.”

The Lions, now 2-0 in Region 1 games, held a slim 6-0 halftime lead, but managed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game away. Other opportunities — the Lions recovered two fumbles and had two interceptions — and some plays for big gains were erased because of penalties.

But it was a win.

“It’s expected. That’s what I expect. I expect week in and week out to get a win,” Coleman said. “No matter how ugly it is, we pulled it off. But there are a lot of things we have to clean up and a lot of things as coaches that we have to clean up. But one thing we’re going to harp on is discipline, and we were very undisciplined tonight. Being undisciplined, they’re going to pay for.”

True to his word, the Williamson team wasn’t sent off to celebrate, but instead had to run a few sprints Friday night.

The Lions opened the scoring with 36 seconds left in the first quarter when Darryon Pough slipped around right end for 17 yards and a touchdown to give Williamson a 6-0 lead. The point-after kick failed. The score remained 6-0 at halftime as penalties and other mistakes prevented both teams from putting a drive together.

More penalties and mistakes hampered the two teams in the third quarter but Williamson was able to put together a couple of scores. With 8:16 left to play Pough scored on a 6-yard run which followed a 21-yard run that placed the Lions in that position. Quarterback Jeremy Williams threw a successful two-point conversion pass to Robert Lucas.

Three minutes later, Williams scored on a 40-yard keeper around right end. The two-point try failed, leaving the score at 20-0.

Williams was 16 of 29 passing for 165 yards, while Pough rushed for 88 yards. He also had a fumble recovery late.

“We felt like we could have put up a lot of points,” Coleman said. “This is not a celebration; 3-0 is fine. But from here the road is tough. You’ve got Vigor, B.C. Rain, Blount; you’ve got Faith (Academy), UMS(-Wright), Gulf Shores. It doesn’t get any easier. This was a game for us to get better, and we didn’t get any better tonight.”

Next Friday, Williamson plays Vigor at Blount, while Elberta, now 0-3 overall and 0-2 in region games, entertains LeFlore.