Coleman wins debut as Lions’ head coach

Jeremy Williams looked at Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman and assured him everything was going to be OK, that he should stop worrying. He was going to make sure the Lions picked up a victory.

Williams was true to his word, and his extra-point kick in overtime was the difference in a 21-20 overtime victory for Williamson against Mary G. Montgomery last Friday night. Trailing by eight points with less than two minutes to play in regulation, Williams, who is also the Lions’ quarterback, directed a scoring drive and two-point conversion that tied the game at 14-14. He then threw a touchdown pass in overtime after MGM had scored to open the extra period but failed on its extra-point kick. Williams, with the game tied, made his point-after kick for the win.

For its come-from-behind, extra-period win, Williamson earns this week’s Lagniappe Team of the Week honor. The Team of the Week is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was like, ‘Coach, I got you, don’t even worry about it. I promise you, Coach, I’m relaxed, I’m calm. Coach, we’re going to win this ballgame,’’’ Coleman said in explaining what Williams told him prior to going out to kick the extra point in overtime that would give Coleman the victory in his first game as the Lions’ head coach.

“I said OK. They tried to ice him by calling a timeout. [The team] came over and I said, ‘Make sure we get great protection up front.’ The guys up front did a great job. And Jeremy did what he’s been doing all summer and at practice, and that’s keep his head down and kick it straight down the uprights.”

Trailing 14-6, Williams directed the Williamson offense on the game-tying drive. The touchdown came on a fourth down-and-10 play, with Williams hitting Jeremiah Owens with the touchdown pass. Darryon Pough scored the two-point conversion on a run to knot the score at 14-all. In overtime, after MGM scored a TD but missed the extra-point kick, Williams threw a back-shoulder pass to Anthony Jackson for the touchdown, then Williams booted the extra-point kick for the win.

“Every win is a big win, and that’s what I tell my guys,” Coleman said. “I knew and I explained to the kids that Mary G. Montgomery was going to be a better team. They have a great coaching staff and Zach [Golson, MGM’s head coach] has done a great job in the short time that he has been there. So I knew it was going to be a competitive game and I knew it was going to be a good game.”

Coleman said it was an up-and-down game with good plays and bad plays and a few turnovers here and there. Still, he said, he was pleased with how his team responded when the game’s outcome was in the balance.

“The resiliency of my team and how they dug their claws in when our backs were against the wall is what I’ve talked about and what we’ve talked about the whole summer in how I’ve worked them and how I’ve trained them,” he said. “Everything that I put them through, the toughest trials that I put them through during the summer, all of those guys came out of it, and on the sideline, I never saw one kid waiver. Every kid was like, ‘Pick your head up, we still have a chance,’ and I think that’s very special with this group.”

As for getting his first win as a head coach, Coleman said, “It felt great. I was just so happy and elated for the kids. … Even with all the mistakes and all the turnovers, we were able to tough it out.”