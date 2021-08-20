By Darron Patterson

Quarterback Daniel Miller threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, including a lightning-quick 62-yard sprint, as Williamson shut out LeFlore 53-0 in the season opener for both at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night.

“We expected to put up more points,” said Miller, a senior lefty, a big smile creeping across his face. “If we stay healthy we can do big things.”

The Class 4A Lions took it to the outmanned Rattlers of Class 5A early and never looked back. They jumped out to a 20-0 lead midway through the first quarter on Miller’s 1-yard touchdown run, his long burst through the middle of the defense and running back Jahkobe Shaw’s 39-yard run. Miller and freshman phenom Yusuf Clark connected on a 93-yard touchdown catch and run in the second period, linebacker Tyrek Gaines recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score and Shaw ran in from a yard out for his second score of the night and a 38-0 halftime lead. Williamson never took its foot off the gas as Miller found Clark twice more on scores of 17 and 22 yards even with the game well in hand.

First-year Lions head coach Melvin Pete Jr., made no apologies for his team’s relentless onslaught.“

Sometimes people will play you different ways, stack the box against you or leave us one-on-one in situations,” said Pete, with a hint of a grin. “We teach our guys that if they see disadvantages in anything, you go for it. A lot of it was check-offs by

our quarterback and I’m not mad at him about it.”

Alabama commit Robert Woodyard was a tackling machine from his linebacker spot and also had an interception, while Hakeem Green made good on three point-after kicks and Miller converted a two-point conversion.

Williamson travels to Faith Academy next Friday, while LeFlore has a much-needed week off before a road game at UMS-Wright on Sept. 3.