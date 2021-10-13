Vigor

Photo | Mike Kittrell

There doesn’t need to be anything on the line when Williamson and Vigor meet on the football field to generate buzz for the matchup. But when there is something at stake, the game takes on an even more charged atmosphere.

This Friday’s game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium between the Lions and Wolves is just such a game. The teams will kick off their contest at 7 p.m.

At stake is positioning in the Class 4A, Region 1 standings, not to mention Vigor’s unblemished record on the season and its No. 3 ranking in the Alabama Sports Writers Association football poll. The Lions received votes in last week’s poll, but were unranked heading into Wednesday’s release of the latest poll.

For all those reasons and maybe a couple more, the Williamson-Vigor matchup has been tabbed the Lagniappe Game of the Week.

The 4A, Region 1 race is a tight one. Only the top four teams will advance to the state playoffs, and with only a handful of games remaining, each one holds importance for those hoping to earn a spot in the postseason. The top two teams in each region will receive home games in the first round of the playoffs.

Vigor enters Friday night’s game with an overall record of 7-0 and a 4-0 mark in region contests. That puts the Wolves atop the Region 1 standings. Williamson is tied with Mobile Christian for second in the region standings with a 3-1 record. The Lions are 5-3 overall. And St. Michael is sitting at 3-2 in the region, but has lost to Williamson and Mobile Christian; they have a game against Vigor set for next week.

Williamson is coming off a 41-6 victory over Escambia County last Friday night, while Vigor slipped past Faith Academy 21-19 last Thursday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Williamson’s region wins have come against St. Michael, W.S. Neal and Escambia County, but they lost to Jackson. Vigor has defeated region foes Neal, Jackson, Mobile Christian and Escambia County. After Friday night’s game, the Lions have just one more regular-season game, that one at Mobile Christian in an Oct. 22 region matchup. The Wolves will face St. Michael next week and follow with an Oct. 29 non-region game at home against St. Paul’s.

Vigor is led by a strong defense and an offense that is capable of the big play at any moment. Quarterback Anthony Mix Jr. leads the offense and he has an assortment of receivers and running backs at his disposal. Still, the strength of the Vigor team may be its size and power in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Williamson is led by Alabama commit Robert Woodyard, who is primarily a defensive standout at linebacker, but also gets some time in at running back and receiver. He is a big-play threat on both sides of the ball.

The Wolves lead the all-time series 21-9. Vigor has won 11 of the past 13 meetings between the two teams. That includes last year’s game, which Vigor won 22-8. Williamson’s last win in the series came in 2019 in an 18-0 shutout.

There should be no home-field advantage in the game as both teams claim Ladd-Peebles Stadium as their home field. Vigor used to play its home games at Prichard Stadium, but early last season, the Wolves moved their home games to Ladd-Peebles because of terrible conditions at Prichard Stadium and a falling out with city officials who did not take steps to adequately make needed repairs and renovations.