Photo | Mike Kittrell

Williamson head football coach Melvin Pete, who directed the Lions to a 5-6 record last season, will not return to that position for the 2022 season, it was reported over the weekend. Pete’s contract is not being renewed after one season on the job.

There is no word on when the school will name a replacement or an interim head coach following the decision.

It is the latest move in what has been a busy offseason for high school football programs in the Lagniappe coverage area. With Pete’s dismissal, as many as eight new head coaches will lead programs among the 32 schools in the Lagniappe coverage area for the 2022 season. Seven schools definitely will have a new head coach, while the head coaching situation at one school — Class 4A state champion Vigor — remains in flux.

John McKenzie, in his second season leading the Wolves, was placed on administrative leave in February after leading the team to a 14-1 record and the state championship, and there have been no indications from the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) nor the school as to his future with the program, if indeed he has one. Markus Cook was named interim head coach and led the team through spring practice.

On Vigor’s page on the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) website (ahsaa.com), McKenzie’s name does not appear on the list of football coaches and Cook is listed as the head coach of the varsity and junior varsity programs.

Murphy High School is also seeking a new head coach. Former head coach Rico Jackson left the position and was hired as head coach at Tarrant. Murphy is expected to name a new head coach soon.

If McKenzie doesn’t return to Vigor, as would seem likely based on the length of his administrative leave and the lack of information being released as to his status, that puts the number of new head coaches at eight. That is the same number of new head coaches that were in place last season as well. For Blount and LeFlore, it marks the second consecutive year with a new head coach. Others who were in their first year at an area school last season included Philip Rivers (St. Michael), Norman Joseph (McGill-Toolen), Mark Hudspeth (Gulf Shores), Bart Sessions (Alma Bryant), Bobby Parrish (Cottage Hill Christian), Shon Burney (LeFlore) and Pete (Williamson).

New head coaches are already in place at LeFlore, St. Paul’s, Blount, Spanish Fort and Orange Beach. Ham Barnett takes over the reins of the St. Paul’s program. He was the team’s defensive coordinator the previous three seasons. He takes over for Steve Mask, who won four state titles at the school. Mask will be head coach at Pell City this season.

Renardo Jackson, the defensive coordinator at Vigor last season, has taken over the LeFlore program from Burney, who was fired after one season at the school. The Rattlers were 0-10 last year. Josh Harris is the new head coach at Blount, replacing Dedrick Sumpter who held the position on an interim basis last year after taking over when former head coach Lev Holly left just prior to the start of last season to take a position with MCPSS as middle school athletics director.

Chase Smith is the new head coach at Spanish Fort, where he once served as an assistant coach. He left the young Orange Beach program to take the Toros’ head football coaching position and athletics director position when former head coach-AD Ben Blackmon accepted a similar role at Enterprise High School. Jamey DuBose, who has won three state championships in the state (two at Prattville, one at Central-Phenix City) was hired to replace Smith at Orange Beach. He spent the past two seasons at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga.

Of the schools that currently have head coaches in the Lagniappe coverage area, there are only three that have had a head coach in place for at least 10 seasons. The leader is Terry Curtis at UMS-Wright. The Hall of Fame coach has won eight state titles at the school in his 23 previous seasons leading the Bulldogs. Bayside Academy’s Phil Lazenby has led the Admirals’ program for the past 15 seasons, including to more than 100 victories. Bayside has made the playoffs 12 of the years Lazenby has been in charge. Jeff Kelly has been the head coach at Saraland for 11 of the program’s 12 years of existence and has produced a winning season each of those 11 years, and got at least 10 wins in six seasons. The Spartans have twice reached the state championship game with him in charge.