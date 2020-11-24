Mobile’s Willie Anderson, a former Vigor High School and Auburn standout offensive lineman, and Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett are among the 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. Anderson was known as one of the top offensive lineman in the NFL during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. Bennett is perhaps best known for his time with the Buffalo Bills.

The semifinalists list from the modern era was revealed Tuesday.

Also on the list are quarterback Peyton Manning, defensive back Charles Woodson and wide receiver Calvin Johnson who are each in their first year of eligibility. As many as five players will be selected in the Class of 2021.

Along with Anderson, Bennett, Manning, Woodson and Johnson, the list of semifinalists includes cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, cornerback Ronde Barber, tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, guard Alan Faneca, safety Rodney Harrison, wide receiver Torry Holt, safety John Lynch, linebacker Clay Matthews, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, wide receiver/special teamer Steve Tasker, running back Fred Taylor, linebacker Zach Thomas, wide receiver Hines Ward, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, linebacker Patrick Willis, safety Darren Woodson and defensive tackle Bryant Young.

Three others have already been selected as finalists — Tom Flores from the coaches’ committee, Bill Nunn as a contributor and Drew Pearson from the seniors’ committee. If they are all elected for enshrinement as many as eight could be elected to the Class of 2021.

A list of 15 finalists from the modern era list will join the three special category finalists on the final ballot. The list will be trimmed by the Hall’s Board of Selectors. The Class of 2021 will be announced the week of Super Bowl LV.