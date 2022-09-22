Photo | Shane Rice

TOP-RANKED BULLDOGS ENJOYING OFF WEEK

The No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright Bulldogs have an open date in their schedule this week and head coach Terry Curtis said it couldn’t have come at a better time, especially coming off last week’s Class 5A, Region 1 victory over then-No. 8-ranked Vigor on the Bulldogs’ home field.

A late, 32-yard field goal by freshman Kingston Phan gave UMS-Wright a 10-7 victory over the Wolves. Cole Blaylock was again a key element of the Bulldogs’ offense as he rushed 26 times for 131 yards and scored the team’s only touchdown on a 9-yard reception.

The victory, which ran UMS-Wright’s overall record to 5-0 on the year and its Region 1 mark to 3-0, earned the Bulldogs the selection as Lagniappe’s Team of the Week. The Team of the Week honor is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Curtis said his team will practice just three days this week in an effort to get their legs back under them before resuming their regular-season schedule next week at Elberta.

“Playing St. Paul’s, T.R. Miller, LeFlore, Gulf Shores and Vigor the first five weeks of the season, we need a week to kind of heal,” he said. “Everybody’s hurting a little bit. We need to get everything back for the last five games. We’ve still got B.C. Rain, Elberta, Citronelle and then we end with Faith [Academy] and Williamson who are really good. That’s five region games. This nine-team region … I’m not sure 5A, Region 1 from top to bottom is not tougher than any region in the state because there’s six good football teams and only four of them are going to go to the playoffs. Every win is big and we’ve still got five more [games].”

The win over Vigor, which is now 2-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 1 games, was a difficult one to achieve, but Curtis said his team kept plugging away throughout the game and in the end, things fell in their favor. It is a culture that has been created during his now 24 seasons at the school.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Curtis said. “Our guys have watched all the guys before them play [over the years] and everything else and it’s amazing, when they go on the field it doesn’t matter who they’re playing, they expect to win. And more times than not, they’ve found a way to win. That’s kind of how that came about. They never really were uptight [against Vigor]. They never really were panicky. They just kept playing, knowing that something was going to happen at some point that was going to be in their favor, and it happened.”

Defeating Vigor is one of the bigger wins of the year for the Bulldogs, Curtis suggested, and it adds to his team’s confidence going forward.

“We [coaches] knew it, and I think the players knew it was going to be a tough game,” he said. “Vigor is not intimidated by anybody, because of their tradition and where they’ve been through the years and all the games they’ve won. So we knew they weren’t going to come into our place worried about anything.

“It was a tough football game. Their defense, which we knew — I think they have nine starters back from last year — was going to be really good. We tried to work a little field position. We missed a short field goal early and then we did get going late in the game. We gave up the one scoring drive. Our defense got some three-and-outs and gave us some field position and set up the touchdown, which was on a fourth-down play. They shanked a punt and we were able to get a field goal. It could have gone either way; there wasn’t much difference between the two teams. Their defense was mighty, mighty good.”