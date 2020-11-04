Wemo’s Wings

312-B Schillinger Road South

Mobile, AL 36608

251-633-5877

Fingers crossed, no more hurricanes this season. We spent the Halloween holiday in Laurel, Miss., a semi-socially distanced affair, that resulted in some safe trick-or-treating, more walking than door knocking, and the usual friends and family visit. We had been out of power in Midtown since 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, so a bowl of chili at my sister’s house after 8,000 steps in cowboy boots with my favorite people was a soul-soother.

Now here we are in November, a lot behind us, with very little more than football between today and Thanksgiving. I plan to devote as much of my television viewing as I can to the NFL and SEC. This means I’ll be eating a lot of wings. A lot.

I’m trying to keep things as low carb as I can, getting my body into Thanksgiving shape. I’m happy for a high portion of my protein to come from unbattered chicken wings, as I rarely go for the sweeter flavors. I’m always up for a straight Buffalo style, something hot and spicy that doesn’t try to maim your taste buds.

A really good hot wing and a cold beer in front of a TV with the windows open in 55-degree weather is hard to top. I tried to recreate that memory, and as the temperatures fell this week, Graham and I called Wemo’s Wings for some takeout.

I’d never been, but with the name Wemo, I was hoping for a local concept at the northwest corner of Shillinger and Airport. With the three entrees and an app I ordered, I was surprised when they told me it’d be ready in 15 or 20 minutes. With the place being at least that far from home on a good day, we had to shift it into boogie to get there in time.

We got there 20 minutes or so from the start of our phone conversation, paid for our meal on a card (which asked for a tip, and we did) and sat at a table to wait. And we waited. And I regretted tipping. We waited some more. I finally got our food and walked out of there a couple minutes shy of an hour after my call. A little agitated, but with an open mind, we headed home.

We started with something called Wemo’s Fries ($6.99). That’s the normal price, but they somehow worked it into a combo and saved me a buck and a half. The box was heavy, as in maybe a couple pounds. Crinkle-cut fries were barely visible under the toppings. It starts with chili, then supposedly has cheese (I really had a hard time finding any), then a layer of salsa on the chili, followed by jalapenos and out-of-place black olives, and finally a dousing of a cup or two of sour cream.

I had a hard time figuring out what these fries wanted to be. Southwestern? Mexican? Certainly not bar trash, because this place doesn’t serve beer. None of it made sense. The salsa almost masked the flavor of the chili, which was as bad as anything I’ve ever had on a hotdog. We couldn’t help but feel someone simply opened cans of these ingredients and poured them over soggy fries. And to think I ordered this because it’s a signature dish bearing the name of the business.

I was still hopeful.

I ordered 10 wings ($11.99) in the traditional style, not boneless. Of the sauce flavors available (28 by my count) I figured my first visit should just be hot. There were no celery or carrot sticks, but it did come with a decent cup of bleu cheese. Though they were on the small side, the wings were cooked well. My complaint was the sauce had no heat. They must’ve given me mild. If not, then “insane” would have been more my speed. I’m certain there is a sauce that could suit you. If you prefer hot wings, go a little deeper than hot.

Graham wanted catfish, but they were out. He chose fried shrimp ($9.99) instead. If you’re familiar with the flat, butterflied and crunchy battered tail-on shrimp found next to the fish sticks at the grocery store, this is it. He liked them, but to me, it tasted like nothing but batter with a hint of shrimp. He was not a fan of the fried okra that came as a side. He said they just weren’t crunchy. Katie and I agreed.

Speaking of Katie, she had plain chicken tenders ($7.99) with a side of ranch. They were very good — great by comparison — and seemed more like they came from a big chunk of the meaty part of the breast rather than the actual tender. You get five at that price, and we saved one for Baby Henry’s lunch the next day.

The place was hopping pretty good when we were waiting for our food, so they have some kind of fan base. I think my biggest disappointment was thinking Wemo’s name referred to West Mobile, only to find there was nothing really local coming from the kitchen. I would think with that name you’d have to feature something that reflects Mobile.

I was also disappointed I burned a cheat day on those fries. We barely touched them and I only had one beer, so maybe I didn’t cheat that bad … but I had wanted to.

I think you’ll enjoy eating here if you find some guidance on the sauces and stick to the wings or tenders. As a dine-in restaurant with three or four TVs, it would be more palatable as a sports bar, but that ain’t happening.

I didn’t know what to expect, so maybe I ordered wrong. Let me know your favorites and maybe I’ll go back for another shot. Without any help, I’ll save my trips that far out for the fantastic Asian restaurants in that area code. There are a lot of great wings closer to home.