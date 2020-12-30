It was time for a change at the top of the Auburn football program.

Whether you believe Gus Malzahn’s performance over eight years was better than anyone else could have done or you think he squandered a golden opportunity to win two national championships and had the program trending downward, a change was needed.

Once a fan base stops pulling in the same direction and some even begin hoping for losses that would lead to a change in leadership, it’s beyond time for a change. There is not an example in the past 20 years of a coach rebounding from that sort of apathy or downright disdain to lead a program to greatness.

So, a change was needed.

But that doesn’t mean the program will have more success without Malzahn than it did with him. Malzahn’s accomplishments shouldn’t be washed away just because the program reached a point that it needed new blood to be rejuvenated.

Any realistic Auburn fan would have to be thrilled if new coach Bryan Harsin has the same success against Nick Saban and Alabama that Malzahn did. In four visits to Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saban was 1-3. Malzahn was blown out in losses at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but a 3-5 record against Saban is more wins than all the current SEC head coaches can claim against Saban.

That’s three of the 10 losses Saban and Alabama have experienced over those eight seasons. If that statistic doesn’t illustrate what Malzahn was up against in state, then I don’t know what could.

When athletic directors in need of a new head coach look at that record, coupled with Malzahn’s resume that includes a national championship game berth, two wins in three weeks over teams ranked No. 1 in the country and a scandal-free program, they will see a coach who deserves another shot at leading a major program.

As is the case with any coaching change, there are winners and losers. There are even more in this case, where a struggle for control of the Auburn football program was carried out for all to see. Here is a look at some of those winners and losers.

Winner: Gus Malzahn

Nobody ever wants to be fired. But Malzahn’s most recent contract extension is the gift that just keeps on giving. Malzahn has already received half of the $21 million contract buyout he was owed by Auburn. He will receive the rest even if he accepts a new job. That means any salary he earns from a new employer will be added on top of the outlandish buyout. The contract extension was a disaster for Auburn on the day it was signed. That’s even more true today.

Winner: Allen Greene

Before this coaching change, Greene was viewed as a smart and personable guy who might be in over his head after coming to the SEC from the Mid-American Conference. But the former Notre Dame baseball player stood up to the good ole boys who had treated Auburn football as their play toy for far too long. The selection of Harsin was Greene’s. Nobody, including those big-money boosters who orchestrated the firing of Malzahn, thought that would be the case.

Whether Greene’s long-term future is at Auburn or elsewhere, he’s established himself as someone to be reckoned with.

Winner: Bryan Harsin

Boise is home but Auburn is an elite job. As any Lynyrd Skynyrd fan knows, “Eight o’clock in Boise, Idaho” will never compare to “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Harsin won the press conference as expected. That’s a far cry from winning against Alabama, Georgia and LSU. But he has the personal riches and professional infrastructure to reside at the top of college football. Now he has a chance to prove if he has the right stuff.

Winner: Bo Nix

Harsin’s area of expertise is quarterback play. He played the position, he has coached the position as an assistant and his offenses have been quarterback-friendly.

Nix has the talent to be a star quarterback in the SEC. Maybe he will now get the coaching he needs to reach that level.

Loser: Kevin Steele

Auburn’s interim head coach will forever be associated with the shenanigans of the past month. That may not be fair, but there’s that whole thing about being careful about the company you keep.

Loser: People who prefer their wood with a pastel tint.

For decades the Auburn football program has been controlled by people who make their money in the boardroom then flaunt that wealth on the sideline. Their plan to remove Malzahn and replace him with Steele only partially worked. Whether they take that loss with class and decide to put their money behind a program run by Greene and Harsin will go a long way in determining how successful Auburn is in the future.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 18 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays on Sports Talk 99.5 from 7-10 a.m. and on the iHeart app.