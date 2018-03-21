Editor:

Classical Ballet of Mobile’s spring performance, which was staged March 11 by its artistic director, Winthrop Corey, with his luminous costumes, was superb! Performances by Classical Ballet of Mobile dancers included “Grand Pas de Quatre,” “Isadora” and excerpts from Corey’s “Dracula” in addition to new choreography.

Classical Ballet of Mobile dancers were joined by professionals Lily Loveland and Aaron Melendez of Ballet Palm Beach, who gave bravura performances of George Balanchine, Tchaikovsky’s “Pas De Deux” and the balcony scene from “Romeo and Juliet.”

Loveland’s quicksilver footwork, beautiful extensions, musicality and onstage personality were a joy. Melendez provided strong, nuanced partnering. His double tours, leaps, mid-air splits and spot-on pirouettes displayed graceful, artistic athleticism.

The inspiration of classical ballet technique and artistry were on full display in the performances of the student dancers and the professionals. Their artistry was warmly received by the appreciative audience. Congratulations, Classical Ballet of Mobile! Congratulations, Winthrop Corey! And welcome back!

Rhea Mostellar

Mobile