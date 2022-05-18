Next Tuesday’s hotly contested primary to replace Alabama’s senior senator, Richard Shelby, will likely trigger a month-long Republican runoff, according to multiple polls during the final countdown to Election Day.

The primaries are Tuesday, May 24, with a runoff scheduled four weeks later, on Tuesday, June 21, should no candidate surpass the 50 percent threshold required to walk away with an uncontested nomination.

Despite a whole slate of Republican candidates, there are three clear frontrunners. Katie Britt, Mo Brooks and Mike Durant have all pulled far ahead in dynamic Republican competition; all three have led in the polls at some point during the race.

Shelby, who announced his retirement in February 2021, has been a powerful influence in Washington, D.C., serving as the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee since 2013, where he has used his political weight to carve out special funding for Alabama projects, such as the deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile.

The winner of Alabama’s U.S. Senate election in November will join Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the upper chamber of Congress. This election cycle cleans the slate for the state’s U.S. Senate presence, exchanging a combined 55 years of Senate experience between Shelby and Jeff Sessions (1997-2017) for less than two. Tuberville has been serving in the Senate since January 2021.

GOP candidates

A total of six GOP candidates will appear on the primary election ballot seeking the Republican nomination for the seat held by Shelby for the past 35 years. The candidates are Lillie Boddie, Britt, Brooks, Karla DuPriest, Durant and Jake Schafer.

Boddie is reportedly from Florence; no other information on her campaign could be found.

Britt is an Enterprise native, the former president and CEO of the Alabama Business Council and the former chief of staff for Shelby.

Brooks is from Madison and is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, where he serves Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District, which covers the state’s entire northern border and includes the cities and areas surrounding Decatur, Florence, Huntsville and Madison.

DuPriest is a Mobile small business owner affiliated with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, Azalea City Republican Women and Mobile County Republican Executive Committee.

Durant is a Huntsville business owner and a former U.S. Army helicopter pilot involved in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident in Somalia.

Schafer is a Daphne resident who relocated from the West Coast in 2020.

Endorsement polled out

Brooks was seen early on as the favorite for the Senate race due to his notoriety as a North Alabama congressman and as an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump. The former president gave Brooks his endorsement in April 2021. An October 2021 Club for Growth report claimed Brooks was heavily favored at 55 percent and leading by 43 points. Polling published in December showed Brooks’ lead slipped to 31 percent.

Brooks’ support continued to dwindle in early 2022.

The final blows came in March when an Alabama Daily News poll showed Durant was leading the race with 34.6 percent. Britt had 28.4 percent and Brooks had 16.1 percent.

Trump revoked his endorsement of Brooks shortly thereafter and has not endorsed any other candidate, despite privately meeting with Britt and Durant. Trump canceled a rally scheduled in Birmingham June 18, which would have occurred a few days before the June 21 primary runoff.

The loss of Brooks’ lead was confirmed in a second independent poll in late March from The Hill, suggesting Durant was favored with 32.8 percent of the vote, up nearly 10 percentage points over Britt. Brooks had just 11.7 percent. However, the “undecided” vote accounted for 26 percent of the poll, hinting that the race was still a toss-up.

Changes did, in fact, continue.

A poll conducted May 5-7 by Alabama Daily News showed Durant lose his double-digit lead. That poll showed Britt now wielding nearly a 10-point lead with 32 percent. Brooks had 22.5 percent and Durant had 21.4 percent.

A statewide survey conducted on behalf of the Alabama Forestry Association May 3-5 showed Britt breaking into the lead with 38.6 percent of the vote. Durant had 27.4 percent and Brooks had 22 percent.

A Lagniappe “Sunday Brunch” reader poll in early May surveyed 400 individuals and showed Britt with a commanding lead with 57 percent, Durant with 15.8 percent and Brooks with 9.3 percent.

Durant is big spender

Leading in campaign finance, Durant has received nearly $10 million since he entered the race. His treasury is primarily funded by a $9.45 million personal campaign loan. He received another $541,000 in personal contributions. As of May 16, he had $3 million in cash remaining, meaning he’s exhausted some $7 million in expenses.

Britt has worked with $6.83 million during her run for Senate, most of which has been from individual contributions. She leads among candidates in PAC contributions, which account for $368,300 of Britt’s campaign capital. As of May 16, she had $3 million cash on hand.

Brooks’ total campaign fundraising reached $2.73 million from individual contributions in his pre-primary report filed May 12. He received $70,000 in PAC contributions. As of Monday, he had $677,000 in cash left.

Democrat candidates

The field for the Democrat nomination to the Senate is more concentrated, with Will Boyd, Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson appearing on the Democrat primary ballot.

Boyd is the presiding bishop of Zion Ministries and pastor of a church in Florence. Boyd was the 2018 candidate for Alabama lieutenant governor and a primary candidate in the 2017 special election to replace Sessions.

Boyd has the only significant fundraising in the Democrat race, with about $32,900 raised.

Dean is the mayor of Brighton, a municipality near Birmingham, where he has served since 2016. He is known for being one of the youngest African Americans to be elected mayor in Alabama when he won at the age of 18.

Jackson is a Birmingham resident and U.S. Army veteran who served from 1972 to 1993.

The winner of each primary election will face the other in the November general election.

Currently, two candidates are registered as independent — Rich Bowers and Jarmal Jabbar Sanders.