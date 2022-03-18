Multiple witnesses say at least two people are dead following a shooting on Azalea Road near Cottage Hill Road intersection around 1:30 PM today.

The south entrance to Azalea was blocked off as a crime scene with dozens of police cruisers on-site between the Seafood House and Shell Gas Station. Black curtains were erected beside a white sedan which had wrecked into a power pole. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed at a later press conference there were two individuals dead at the scene.

Toni Reid told Lagniappe he was at the intersection when a gold Camry pulled up beside a white sedan behind him and numerous gunshots began ringing out. Reid said he fled through the intersection immediately.

“You couldn’t count them,” Reid said, “It was like they had a machine gun.”

Jovanah Micklas told Lagniappe there were four Black males inside the Camry who opened fire.

“What I was told was one of them tried to get out of the car but it was too late,” Micklas said. “I pretty much watched everything happen.”

Micklas said the Camry continued on Cottage Hill headed east behind Bel Air Mall.

Prine has said the incident is not immediately believed to be connected to an incident which happened soon after on Government Street and Chattam, where a motorist in a gold sedan led officers on a pursuit and exchanged gunfire. The individual was found dead in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. An autopsy will determine if the wound was self-inflicted.

Fonde Elementary School is located on the block where the incident occurred. Students were not in school today due to scheduled professional development.