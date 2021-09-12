By Darron Patterson

John McKenzie set two goals for his Vigor Wolves before the season started.

“Beat Blount and Dec. 3,” said the coach of the fifth-ranked Wolves moments after Vigor’s convincing 39-13 Class 4A, Region 1 win over Jackson at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Saturday evening.

They’re halfway to his goal and rolling.

After opening the season with a 22-13 win over their crosstown-rival Leopards, unbeaten Vigor has reeled off three straight wins and seems bound and determined to make it to the state championship game that first week in December as McKenzie has planned.

“We’ve got a lot of talented seniors. You might get us next year, but this year it’s going to be hard,” he said.

Indeed Vigor (4-0, 2-0 in region play) looks like a formidable 4A foe for all comers.

Jermaine Coleman ran for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns to pace the Wolves as they’ve now dispatched all four opponents with ease, the latest being the Aggies (2-2, 0-2 in region play.)

“The game plan was to run right at them,” Coleman said..

“It started off a little bit slow, but I thank my O-line for all my runs. The big one (for a 17-yard TD) I had down here I had Tim Bolar and Marcus Hunt pulling in front of me, so I commend those guys for helping me get what I had.”

The Wolves opened the scoring on a direct snap to Michael Towner, who pulled up and found Abraham Daniels for a 2-yard TD pass, then got Coleman’s scoring runs of 1 and 17 yards in between quarterback Anthony Mix’s TD tosses of 17 yards to Brennan Maye-Jordan and 19-yards to Jerian Graham.

Faron Brown Jr., hit Kristopher Agee with a two-point conversion and Kerry Coleman scored from 20 yards out for Vigor’s last score.

Walter Taylor’s 2-yard run and his 2-yard toss to Tylen Campbell late in the game accounted for all of Jackson’s points.

“Every day we come to work we’re trying to win,” said McKenzie, after exhorting his team to calm down because it “is only one win” he told them.

“But sometimes you get teenagers who don’t know how to lock in. We’ve just got to keep working.”

The Wolves next host Mobile Christian, while Jackson welcomes in Selma