The woman arrested last week for smashing the window of a police car during protests related to the death of George Floyd has now been charged with civil disorder in federal court.



United States Attorney Richard Moore announced Tuesday that prosecutors in his office had charged 21-year-old Tia Deyon Pugh with “obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement during the course of a civil disorder that affected interstate commerce.”



Last week, Pugh was arrested on municipal charges of criminal mischief and inciting a riot along with her fiancé, William Baucom, who was charged with hindering prosecution. An affidavit from FBI Special Agent Paul Roche indicated Baucom initially lied to Mobile Police Department investigators, telling them Pugh no longer lived with him shortly before they were both seen leaving his apartment in Mobile.





Pugh is expected to make an initial appearance in court today via teleconference from the Conecuh County Jail.

According to members of her family, Pugh and Baucom met with FBI agents Monday for what they thought was a chance to recover the cell phones. Instead, the family says Pugh was arrested when they arrived at the FBI’s Mobile branch and federal investigators still haven’t returned the phones.



It’s unclear whether Baucom might face federal charges at this time.



According to Roche’s affidavit, Pugh and Baucom both brought baseball bats to the protest on Sunday, May 31. Allegedly, some individuals — including Pugh — left the main protest route and congregated on the Interstate 10 off-ramp at the intersection of Government Street and Water Street. This prompted MPD officers to briefly deploy teargas to prevent the protesters from blocking westbound traffic on I-10.



“Protesters refused to follow MPD orders to disperse, and the scene became chaotic,” a statement for Moore’s office reads. “During this chaos, Pugh approached a marked and occupied MPD vehicle and used the bat she brought to the protest to smash in the passenger side window.”



A woman who appears to be Pugh was caught on camera smashing the window during the protests in footage that was later shared by local news station WKRG. Roche wrote in his affidavit that Pugh admitted to smashing the window while being interviewed by local investigators and she seemed to admit as much while being subjected to a “perp walk” after her arrest Tuesday, June 2.



When asked by reporters why she smashed the window, Pugh said: “Genocide is happening. We’re being murdered in the street for absolutely no reason and unarmed. We’re being disarmed when we arm ourselves. You’re asking the wrong questions. This is a distraction.”



As outlined in the federal complaint, part of Pugh’s civil disorder charge hinges on the allegation the protest “obstructed, delayed, or adversely affected” interstate commerce. While the FBI and MPD have acknowledged protestors never actually made it onto I-10 to block traffic, Roche wrote in his affidavit that traffic along Water Street was rerouted as a precaution as the incident began to escalate.

“The protesters’ presence on the Water Street [off-ramp] forced the MPD to close both the on-ramp to westbound I-10 from Water Street and Exit 26B eastbound for the safety of the protesters and the motorists,” Roche wrote. “This closure forced commercial vehicles transporting hazardous materials to take a 19.5 mile detour, because Exit 26B, which is the permanent hazardous material route around George C. Wallace Tunnel on I-10, was closed.”