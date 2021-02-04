A 31-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment early Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Mobile Police Department.
At about 6:58 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Briarwood Apartments at 151 South Sage Avenue in reference to a shooting victim. On the scene, officers found Raymona Morris shot to death inside her apartment.
The investigation is ongoing.
