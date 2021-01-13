A woman currently in hospice care has told Mobile Police Department investigators that she is responsible for the death of her mother more than 12 years ago.

Police received a tip on Monday from a female witness who said she received a text message from her mother admitting to causing the death of her grandmother on Dec. 30, 2008. The suspect was interviewed, MPD said in a statement, and admitted to ending her mother’s life to prevent further suffering.

At the time, the victim’s death was believed to be from natural causes related to ongoing health problems and an autopsy was not performed, according to police.