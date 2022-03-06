A man walking on the side of Interstate 10 was killed early this morning. Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the motorist.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is working a homicide that occurred on I-10 at the three-mile marker at approximately 5 a.m. this morning, March 6. The victim was struck and killed by a car being driven by someone known to the victim. The victim was walking east on the side of the road on I-10 when the suspect turned the car around traveling West in the eastbound lane to strike the victim at a high rate of speed.
MCSO Detectives have the suspect in custody and she was taken to the sheriff’s administration building for questioning before being taken to Metro Jail.
This is a breaking story.
