Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is working a homicide that occurred on I-10 at the three-mile marker at approximately 5 a.m. this morning, March 6. The victim was struck and killed by a car being driven by someone known to the victim. The victim was walking east on the side of the road on I-10 when the suspect turned the car around traveling West in the eastbound lane to strike the victim at a high rate of speed.

MCSO Detectives have the suspect in custody and she was taken to the sheriff’s administration building for questioning before being taken to Metro Jail.

