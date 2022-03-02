Law enforcement is investigating a shooting Monday night which occurred near a crowded Lundi Gras party.

According to preliminary information released by the Mobile Police Department Wednesday morning, a woman is in stable condition after being shot in her vehicle following the Infant Mystics and Order of Doves parade Monday night. The incident is believed to have occurred at the corner of Springhill Avenue and Broad Street at approximately 8:30 p.m, where large crowds were gathered following the Monday night parades.

The south-bound lanes on Broad Street were completely packed with people at the time of the reported incident in conjunction at a nearby fraternity house.

According to police, the female victim was in her vehicle when unknown subjects standing in a parking lot began firing shots in her direction. One of the unknown subjects fired multiple shots, striking the victim’s vehicle numerous times and striking the victim in the arm. A bullet was also observed in a nearby building.

No suspects have been identified.

Officers were signaled to the driver at St. Louis and Claiborne Street, less than half a mile up the road from where the incident took place.

A significant increase in police presence could be seen at the corner on Mardi Gras Day Tuesday, and MPD’s mounted police were stationed at the Shell gas station north of the intersection for crowd control. On Monday, large crowds gathered outside the Shell after the crowds disappeared at the fraternity house. The crowds were back at the shell station on Tuesday as well.

Social media posts from Monday show large crowds gathering on Broad Street for the mid-day MLK Business and Civic, MLK Monday Mystics and Northside Merchants parades where nearly 111,000 people attended.

MPD spokesperson Katrina Frazier said the incident is still under investigation and could not officially disclose if the shooting was connected to the party.