A Mobile woman is suing the city alleging that a Mobile Police Officer broke her arm during an incident near downtown during Thanksgiving Day Weekend 2021.

According to the complaint, Byonca Logan claims MPD officer Michael Israel encountered her at a downtown cigar lounge on Nov. 27, 2021, when he “falsely accused” Logan of hitting him, subsequently restrained her and put her in the backseat of his police cruiser. The claim states when Israel pulled Logan’s arm behind her back to cuff her he twisted it until her right humerus fractured.

Logan was later released from custody on the scene and was never charged with assaulting a police officer. She required surgery to mend her bone. She filed her federal civil lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama on June 23. The city has not yet filed a response to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Logan and Israel were known to one another prior to the encounter. Logan works at a local urgent care and Israel would reportedly visit with the staff when he was assigned to traffic duty nearby. The complaint states Israel would allegedly make flirtatious advances toward Logan when he visited, including asking for her phone number.

Logan reportedly was hesitant to oblige those advances as she says Israel was not attractive to her. However, Israel obtained her number after she called him concerning a police matter at work.

According to Logan, Israel began texting her messages saying things like, “Good morning, beautiful.” Logan reportedly never responded to these advances and Israel became offended and made a scene at her place of work one night. Logan says the next time she encountered Israel was the night of Nov. 27.

Logan said she exited the cigar lounge during the night in question, recognized Israel outside and tried to avoid being seen. She claims that’s when he confronted her and accused her of hitting him.

Logan claims her Fourth Amendment rights were violated during the incident due to excessive force and false arrest. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

MPD did not immediately respond to a request seeking if Israel has faced any disciplinary action since the incident last year.