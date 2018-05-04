Police in Mobile are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman believed to have robbed or attempted to rob more than a dozen residents in several area nursing homes.

The woman is believed to be connected to a string of recent incidents reported at Ashland Place Health and Rehabilitation, Crown Place, Springhill Manor Nursing Home and Dauphin Way Assisted Living — each of which was reported between May 2-3.



On Friday, the Mobile Police Department released photos and videos of the suspect, who investigators believe has stolen from more than 18 victims so far.

It’s unclear what length of time these crimes have occurred over, but several were reported in the past two days. A victim at Ashland Place Health and Rehabilitation said he returned to his room Wednesday and noticed his wallet and phone were missing from his drawer.



On Thursday, a resident at Crown Place said the woman entered his room claiming she was the area ombudsman.

When he told her he was going to get an administrator, the suspect left quickly in a Nissan Murano with a dealer tag that police have also released photos of.





That afternoon, the same woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering six residents’ rooms at Springhill Manor Nursing Home. Several pieces of jewelry were later reported missing.



She’s also believed to have gone through several rooms at Dauphin Way Assisted Living Thursday afternoon “searching for items to steal,” according to police. When one of the residents there asked who she was, she stated that she was a new registered nurse.

Police are asking anyone with information as to identify this woman to call (251) 208-7211.





