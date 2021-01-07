New South Alabama head football coach Kane Wommack completed his first Jaguars’ staff recently with the hiring of three more assistant coaches.

Joining the Jags’ staff will be defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson, special teams and nickelbacks coach Jamael Lett and wide receivers coach Michael Smith. The hirings were first reported by Creg Stephenson of al.com.

Wilkerson announced his hiring with a post on his Twitter account that showed a “Sweet Home Alabama” sign and a profile listing that noted he was the defensive line coach at South Alabama. He spent last season with Tennessee-Chattanooga and the two seasons prior to that at Jacksonville State. He spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at Huntingdon College.

Lett is a Mobile native who spent the past three seasons as a defensive backs coach at Samford in Birmingham. He also has served as an assistant coach at UT-Martin and Davidson High School.

Smith, who didn’t coach last season, spent the two previous years at Kentucky. He has also coached at Arkansas, Kansas State, Arizona and Rice. He is a former standout receiver at Kansas State.

The hirings complete Wommack’s first South Alabama staff. Major Applewhite will be the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, with former McGill-Toolen head coach Earnest Hill coaching running backs. Smith takes over as receivers coach, with Rob Ezell coaching tight ends and Gordon Steele as offensive line coach.

On defense, Corey Batoon will serve as defensive coordinator and safeties coach, while Wilkerson handles the defensive line. Will Windham will coach linebackers, Lett will coach nickelbacks and Dwike Wilson will coach cornerbacks and also serve as recruiting coordinator.

It is possible the school will also add a strength and conditioning coach in the near future.