South Alabama’s 2022 football team took part in the first day of spring practice Friday morning, holding the session at the covered Jaguar Training Center. It provided the first time for the coaching staff to get a look at several new additions to the roster and to start implementing the Jaguars’ schemes and playbook for the upcoming season.

Head coach Kane Wommack, entering his second season in charge of the program, said he was pleased with what he saw. The team worked out in shorts as it will not be allowed to don pads until the third practice.

“We’re in a good place going into Day 1 of Year 2 and it shows up,” Wommack said. “A lot of it is you see the culture is established, the systems are in place, the guys know what to do and we’ve got a lot of talent on the field. It’s pretty exciting for Day 1.”

The fact the returning players and coaching staff have a year’s experience puts the Jags head of where they were a year ago at this time, a fact that should be reflective in what is accomplished over the following 14 practices dates.

“I think that to me is probably the most noticeable difference two months into Year 2 of our program,” Wommack said. “You think about it, in Year 1 of our program for a first-year head coach, everything about this program has to come out of my head, has to be thought out, has to be communicated and then has to be reinforced every single day until it’s actualized by a coach, a player, a sports staff member, whatever it is.

“Because we had so much retention on our staff (nine of 10 assistant coaches return) and the majority of our team knows what to expect, those systems are carried out, not just from me but from everyone else in the program. So instead of having one person that is setting vision and casting vision, now you’ve got 130 people that are doing it and you can imagine how much more efficient and effective we are.”

Returning players for the Jags include safety Keith Gallmon, wide receiver Jalen Wayne, cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., offensive lineman Trey Simpson, linebacker Quentin Wilfawn, linebacker A.J. DeShazior Jr., safety Yam Banks, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, defensive lineman Wy’Kevious Thomas, tight end Lincoln Sefcik and defensive lineman Gi’Narious Johnson, among others.

Newcomers of interest include running back La’Damian Webb, quarterback Carter Bailey, tight end D.J. Thomas, defensive lineman Daniel Foster-Allen, cornerback Jamar Richardson and linebacker James Miller.

Together, along with other returning players who will be asked to step up their contributions, Wommack said he hopes to see improvement in performance and results in terms of wins and losses.

“We talk about from Game 1 to Game 2 is the most improvement in a season,” he said. “The same should be said for Year 2 versus Year 1. So all the small nuances and details of what we want to accomplish in this program need to be heightened so we can focus on the fine details that win football games ultimately — situational football, understanding and mastering our concepts and how they are applied to the opponent for that particular game or for this particular spring practice, and then an overall physicality within our program is something that has to be established. We weathered the storm a year ago and we earned a 5-7 record. We need to become the storm as a program so that we instill our power and instill our will on an opponent as opposed to weathering it.”

The Jags will return to the practice field Saturday morning, again set to take place at the jaguar Training Center.

Dailey returns: Wide receiver Allen Dailey, who transferred to South Alabama last season from Kentucky, has returned to the team. Dailey got off to a slow start with the Jags and eventually left the program during the season.

“Allen Dailey’s back,” Wommack said. “Everybody has struggles that they go through in life at different points and times, and Allen had something that he had to work through himself this past season. It’s so rewarding when you struggle alongside someone going through a difficult time and then you start to see them come out on the other side of it. We’re never going to crown anybody for what they do in an offseason for two months, but certainly moving in the right direction and building consistency is what makes us a great football team, and it’s what makes a great individual. And the effort and the energy, the maturity that I’m seeing from Allen Dailey right now, it’s exciting and it’s also really rewarding as a coach.”

No RB coach yet: Recently, running backs coach Earnest Hill left the staff to take a position at UAB. The coaching position remained vacant as the Jags began spring drills on Friday.

“Working on it,” Wommack said of hiring a replacement for Hill. “Major (Applewhite, offensive coordinator) and I talked about this before. You get in such a pressure cooker because you want to hire somebody and have your entire staff in place for the first day of football. But we don’t play tomorrow, we don’t go out on the road recruiting tomorrow. I just want to make sure we’re doing our due diligence to get the right person here. We need a great recruiter on a staff that I think is probably the best recruiting staff that I’ve ever been a part of. And we also need somebody who has some knowledge and is going to be able to coach those guys in terms of physicality and toughness. I think that was something probably that we were lacking a year ago and that needs to be instilled into that unit particularly.”

Expecting to win: Recently, Wommack addressed the issue of believing you can win and expecting to win. He was asked about the philosophy following Friday’s practice.

“We talked about this all the time,” he said. “I thought as a program a year ago we went toe-to-toe against the best in our league and we weathered the storm to put ourselves in position to win in the fourth quarter. And then in the fourth quarter I think the other sideline expected to win more than we did, so expecting to win is always more powerful than believing you can win. I always think back to — what was it, two years ago in the FIFA World Cup? — I believe that we can win — and we got stomped pretty good by Germany. I think it was something like that. Germany expected to win versus a team that believed they could win; expecting is more powerful than believing and that’s what we have to breathe into this program.”