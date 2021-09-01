Photo | Mike Kittrell

With the start of the season just three days away in this, his first season as a head coach, one might assume the “hay is in the barn,” as the old saying goes, for South Alabama’s Kane Wommack.

Well, that’s not exactly true.

“Working for Tom Allen (Indiana head coach), he had a saying that the hay is never in the barn, we always coach to kickoff,’ Wommack said. “Now, he said it a whole lot angrier than I just said it to you right there, but the hay is never in the barn. We coach through kickoff and that to me is where we had success at Indiana doing that. Our time in a game week from that Wednesday or Thursday morning practice to Saturday game day, I thought we were elite in the way our team prepared, and that’s what we’re going to do here. The mindset of always being able to take that little slight advantage to be able to take a football game to the next level when it matters most is what we’ll be searching for.”

Wommack, 34, the youngest Division I head football coach in the country, will lead the Jaguars against his alma mater, Southern Miss, in the season-opener Saturday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jags are coming off a 4-7 season from a year ago and still seeking their first winning season as a Division 1 program.

“Honestly, this is what I am most excited about, because this to me is the essence of our program and our culture, which is finding ways to better this football team with a neutral mindset every day,” Wommack said. “And a neutral mindset is regardless of success or adversity, that we just work and we do the job and we find ways with great body language and demeanor to get this team better.

“So what I’m excited about is to have a full game out there on the field that we can evaluate and we can see how we handle adversity and how we handle success and then I’m excited about game one to game two, and how much we can build from that week of time. We need that time on the field, we need adversities to hit, we need successes to hit, and to see how our guys handle that with body language and demeanor and overall execution of the game.”

Wommack brought in former head coach Major Applewhite as his offensive coordinator and Corey Batoon as the team’s defensive coordinator and then built his staff around them with a mixture of young and experienced assistants. Then the coaching staff went in search of adding players to the inherited roster who could help the Jags, especially at some positions of need. That led to signing several transfers, including quarterback Jake Bentley (South Carolina, Utah); offensive linemen Antawn Lewis (Louisiana Tech), James Jackson (Mississippi State), Ja’Chi Baker (SE Missouri) and Anterrious Gray (North Texas); running back Kareen Walker (Mississippi State); receiver Allen Dailey (Kentucky); linebackers Jamal Brooks (Missouri) and CJ Rias (Copiah-Lincoln CC)Wy; tight end Lincoln Sefcik (NE Oklahoma A&M JC) and defensive back Atanza Vongor (TCU).

Those players join returnees such as preseason All-America picks Jalen Tolbert at wide receiver and Keith Gallmon at safety, both local products, Tolbert a former McGill-Toolen standout and Gallmon a former standout at Mobile Christian. Another local player, Caullin Lacy of Faith Academy, is set to help at receiver and maybe at times at running back. Other returnees who are expected to aid the Jags’ cause this season include Jalen Wayne at receiver, A.J. DeShazor and Chris Henderson at linebacker, Terrion Avery at running back, defensive linemen Gi’Narious Johnson and Wykevious Thomas; defensive backs Devin Rockette and Jaden Voisin; punter Jack Brooks and place kicker Diego Guajardo.

“I think the thing that I enjoy the most, when we have staff meetings or offensive and defensive staff meetings, I love to hear our coaches say, ‘You know, I like this team; I like these guys, I enjoy being around them, and I think they enjoy being around us’,’’ Wommack said. “What’s really fun about that is when you have a group of guys and you set a culture that everybody enjoys being around you pay a little bit more attention in meetings, and they give a little more effort and they take a little more care of their bodies on and off the fields. That’s what I like to see, is everybody pulling the rope in the same direction. And if they do that, there’s no telling what the ceiling can be for this program in the short term.”

After the opener against USM, the Jags follow with a road game at Bowling Green before returning home to face Alcorn State and two weeks later No. 23-ranked Louisiana. The tough part of the schedule comes at the end when South Alabama plays Arkansas State at home, travels to Troy, Appalachian State and Tennessee, then returns home against No. 24-ranked Coastal Carolina.

“I think this program has great days ahead of it, and I don’t know how fast the on-field success is going to show itself — it could be tomorrow, it could be a year from now, whenever it may be,” Wommack said. “But if we stay focused on the path that we have been and these players continue to give what they have given on and off the field and continue to have the urgency that everybody has in this building to make this program better each and every day, then we’re going to get there sooner rather than later.”