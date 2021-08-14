South Alabama’s football team held its first scrimmage of fall practice Saturday morning at Hancock Whitney Stadium and head coach Kane Wommack said he was happy with what he saw from his team.

“I was probably most excited about the guys just being able to line up in the heat and run the volume of plays that we ran and really just execute to a pretty sound level,” he said. “Certainly we had a few mistakes but we had a lot of volume in our game plan on both sides of the ball and I thought we executed that in understanding what to do. Obviously we’ll go back and watch the film. In the first scrimmage it’s always this way: we’ve got some tackling issues that we’ve got to clean up, and most of those things happen in the approach to the ball carrier not the physical tackle. I thought we were able to establish some runs, which was really good. We generated some pass rush which was really exciting to see and then execute drives, particularly in down in that red zone period.

“There were a lot of good things and probably the most exciting thing of all, I told the guys this scrimmage isn’t nearly done. There are so many things that will better this program from the film and the attention to detail and all the things we can get of learning from the situations that came up in this scrimmage.”

In terms of scoring plays, Jared Wilson scored on a 1-yard run, Jalen Tolbert caught a 33-yard pass from Jake Bentley, AJ Phillips scored on a 3-yard run, John “Tank” Miller also had a 3-yard scoring run and Kareem Walker added a 10-yard scoring run. The defense also got into the scoring act as Jaden Voison stepped in front of pass for an interception he returned 45 yards on a nifty run for a touchdown.

The Jaguars spent a lot of time working on red zone offense and defense during the scrimmage and Wommack and his staff concentrated on getting a lot of players reps, some working both with the first and second teams, in an attempt to get performances on film for evaluation.

Jake Bentley, as had been the case since his arrival on campus, led the first-team offense on Saturday.

“I was pleased with Jake,” Wommack said. “I thought he made some really good decisions. … Jake understood the tempo we were going for and I felt like him and Major (Applewhite, offensive coordinator) are becoming more and more in sync.”

The defense also had some good moments, Wommack said.

“We gave up a touchdown on a blown situation early with the ones (first team),” he said. “I brought them right back out within about three minutes and they challenged each other on the sidelines. You could tell, they were over there on the sidelines communicating, getting it figured out, and then they went right back out on the field and made a really good fourth-down stop in the red zone.

“That ability to stare adversity and then respond; we talk about it all the time, not being a reactionary team but a responsive team. We talk about Murphy’s Law: anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. Murphy’s going to show up in a football game all the time and are you ready when Murphy’s there to respond through that adversity? And I thought the guys did that.”

Wommack said he believes the competition that has been created during the fall is making the South Alabama team in general better prepared for the upcoming season, which begins at 7 p,m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Southern Miss.

“What’s really exciting is you look at our ones and you see a bunch of guys who know what to do, they work hard and they play and you trust them,” Wommack said. “The twos come out and you go, these guys I trust to go out there and execute for our football team. Are we there yet to go out there with the ones and twos and do whatever we want? No, but we have a bunch of guys who know what to do and they care a great deal about what we’re trying to do in this program and so I’m seeing guys that I trust, and that to me is what’s exciting about the competition level is you have so many guys, you feel like you’ve created some depth for your program and on top of that they are able to push themselves. … That competition level that we didn’t have as much of during the spring, has really moved the dial forward because of the urgency our guys have to hold on to their responsibilities.”

Bentley was 13-of-19 for 147 yards and a touchdown while Desmond Trotter was 9-of-12 for 87 yards. Kareem Walker had five carries for 59 yards and a score, Terrion Avery had eight carries for 28 yards and AJ Phillips eight carries for 11 yards and one score. Christian Wortham caught four passes for 67 yards, Allen Dailey Jr. four for 29 yards, Jalen Tolbert three for 50 yards and a TD and Jalen Wayne three for 43 yards.

This was the first of two scrimmages scheduled for fall drills. The team will be off Sunday and return to the practice field on Monday.

“I’m really pleased, for where we are in year one we are probably a little further ahead than where I thought we would be to this point,” Wommack said. “Does that mean we are going to win one or two more games? I don’t know that situation yet. Until we get out on the field and throw a punch and give our best effort, and then we get punched and get their best effort and see how we can respond through adversity, I won’t know what this team is capable of in that regard. But I like what I see to this point, from a schematic standpoint and a fundamental standpoint and certainly a team culture standpoint we are further ahead.”