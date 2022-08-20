As postgame comments go, especially after a scrimmage, South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack was almost giddy Saturday following the Jaguars’ second preseason scrimmage ahead of the team’s Sept. 3 season-opener at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Nicholls.

“That was pretty good,” Wommack said. “That was competitive on both sides of the ball, very physical. I thought our offensive line and running backs took a huge step in the right direction today. We knocked off some real physical runs. I thought I saw some great things from our quarterbacks. (Quarterback) Carter Bradley did some really special things today, which was great to see.

“I thought the defense had an energy about them that is reflective of game day. We talk about in this program that game days are always different and scrimmages are simulated game days. They are simulations of the 12 opportunities that you are guaranteed, and how you have to show up in those moments. There are going to be days when you feel good and days when you maybe don’t feel very good. You’re going to be up 20 (points) or maybe down 20. Ultimately, can you show up in those moments? I thought we had some really good energy on both sides of the ball. That was a step in the right direction today.”

The one piece of bad news to come out of the scrimmage, held at the Jaguar Training Center, was Wommack’s announcement senior safety Keith Gallmon, a three-year starter for the Jags, will miss the entire season. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the first scrimmage of the preseason and will require surgery to repair the injury.

Wommack also said he and offensive coordinator Major Applewhite will make an announcement soon regarding who will be the Jaguars’ starting quarterback, and running back La’Damian Webb, a former Mr. Football in the state who was a junior college All-America selection last season at Jones College, is expected to rejoin on-field workouts soon and should be ready to play in the season-opener.

Aside from the Gallmon announcement, it was a good day for Wommack and the Jags.

“I like the energy and aggressive play from our defense,” Wommack said. “I think we’re doing a good job of knocking at the ball every time and trying to create takeaways. That puts a priority on our offense that they have to show up every single time and make sure that they are taking care of the ball because our defense makes such a priority of creating takeaways and jabbing at the ball.

“It gives us an opportunity after a scrimmage to say these are the guys we feel like, whether you put the ball on the ground or not, you’re either taking care of the football or you’re not taking care of the football. And that’s really the standard that we hold everybody to.”

In Saturday’s scrimmage, Bradley connected on 16 of 25 pass attempts for 146 yards and three touchdowns. He was also intercepted once. He also had a 67-yard scoring pass to Jalen Wayne called back because of a penalty. He threw a 22-yard TD pass to Caullin Lacy, a 48-yard scoring toss to Devin Voisin and a short scoring pass in red zone work to Jay’juan Townsend. Desmond Trotter was 11 of 19 passing for 159 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The scoring pass was a 35-yarder to Christian Wortham.

Concerning announcing the starting quarterback, Wommack said, “We are very close. We will likely announce that at the beginning of (next) week. We just wanted to make sure that we went through this scrimmage, go through our notes and … we felt like this will probably be a marker.

“I thought they are playing with some grit. The pocket gets tight sometimes. … They are doing a good job of moving in and out of the pocket. Carter Bradley anticipates really well and he can put the ball in some tight windows. … I think Desmond is doing a tremendous job of his understanding of what we do. … I’m really proud of both of those guys.”

Bryan Hill was the leading rusher with 33 yards on 10 carries, with Devin Voisin catching four passes for 70 yards and a score and Lacy hauling in seven passes for 72 yards.

The defense produced five sacks and three turnovers.

As for Webb, Wommack said he is expected to start joining team activities next week. He suffered a foot injury in spring practice and has been rehabbing the injury since that time. He did not have a boot or cast on the foot at Saturday’s scrimmage, where he watched from the sidelines.

Wommack credited Webb, the team’s training staff and performance staff for Webb’s likely return in time for the first game. “Part of it is him, part of it is our staff and the work that they put into it, and part of it is genetics too,” Wommack said. “When you are a freak athlete, you tend to heal faster and that’s exactly what’s happened for him.”

The Jags are set to return to the practice field Sunday.

Kickoff for the game against Nicholls is set for 4 p.m.