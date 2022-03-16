Photo | Courtesy of South Alabama

With a bevy of new players from the transfer portal, a good number of returning players and a year’s worth of experience, South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack will gather his team together Friday for the first day of spring practice. The Jaguars’ leader, the youngest Division I head coach in the country, said he is ready to see how the group will respond. He and his coaching staff, which is intact from a year ago with the exception of running backs coach Earnest Hill who accepted a position on the UAB staff, will get a look at nine players signed from the transfer portal, as well as junior college transfers and two high school signees who graduated early and are enrolled and set to go through spring drills.

Key newcomers include JUCO All-America running back La’Damian Webb (Alabama’s Mr. Football, 2016), Ole Miss tight end Damarcus Thomas (Saraland), Auburn defensive lineman Daniel Foster-Allen (St. Paul’s), Indiana linebacker James Miller and Toledo quarterback Carter Bailey, and high school early enrollees Kenton Jerido (OL, Tuscaloosa Northridge) and Chrystyile Caldwell (LB, Elba). Among the key returners are safety Keith Gallmon, wide receiver Jalen Wayne, cornerback Darrel Luter Jr., defensive lineman Gi’Narious Johnson, tight end Lincoln Sefcik and offensive lineman Anterrious Gray.

Wommack spoke with Lagniappe recently concerning spring drills.

Q: What is the main focus of this year’s spring drills?

A: When you think about what we’re trying to accomplish in Year 2 there’s a lot of systems that are in place — culturally; organization-wise; schematically, our offensive and defensive systems are in — and our players are starting to build on the foundations that were laid a year ago. All those things are great. We need to be more detailed in the nuances of the game that change the ultimate wins and losses category. Being great situationally, being great fundamentally within the schemes that we are trying to run, and eliminating some of the distractions culturally that you have to worry about in Year 1, those things should improve in Year 2.

Q: How important is it that the vast majority of the coaching staff returns and there aren’t a lot of changes there?

A: Continuity is such an important piece to building your foundation, and I’ve always said this: Young men are like old rickety dump trucks — they just drive straighter with a heavy load on their back. Consistency is the environment they can best achieve whatever their greatest potential is. So to have consistency in our coaching staff and continuity is a big piece for our players. They have already built relationships with these guys; they have trust with the coaches and players alike. So to be able to walk into spring ball and not have to introduce them to eight new coaches is a big deal. Now we can continue to build off the things that have been established, not just big picture, culturally and schematically with the coordinators, but even in every position room, having to be able to do that with the exception of the running backs position. [Last season’s running backs coach Earnest Hill accepted a position at UAB.]

Q: To have the new players enrolled and to be able to see how they mesh with the returning players and the system — how important is that to finally get to see them on the field in this system?

A: What’s really exciting to think about is how long collectively we have spent trying to figure out what are the needs that we have to have going into 2022. So you identify those guys, you recruit those guys and they become part of your program. Now, this is the first time on field that we are going to get a chance to see what our team in 2022 looks like in terms of just a glimpse. Now, we’ve got eight to 10 scholarships left in May for more guys in the transfer portal that we are going to continue to go after, but some of the pieces to the puzzle are here now that weren’t here in 2021 and that’s what is really exciting to see and be able to build upon. Now we can see and focus on those guys because some of our players on our team already understand what we’re trying to accomplish since they’ve been there.

Q: What is the position of most concern heading into spring?

A: I think you always are concerned about the offensive line in terms of just making sure … We’ve really had to revamp that area of our team and we’ve got some guys who are going through injuries and coming back from those injuries who will not be there in the spring. We’ve still got to build a few more players from the transfer portal into the depth of that unit as well. That’s something that we’ve got to continue to build off of. I am excited about our running back room. That was something that was somewhat an area of deficiency this past year and I think a guy like La’Damian Webb really gives us something that maybe we didn’t have in terms of explosiveness out of that room as well. And then the overall depth of our defensive back position. We are better than we were at this point a year ago, and yet at the same time, we’re not where we want to be. We’re going to use the transfer portal to help fix some of those depth issues, but I think you can probably point to the offensive line as something we’re just going to have to work through this spring to get it where we want it to go.

Q: How different are you as a head coach than you were a year ago starting spring practice?

A: We are in such a better place. You think about as a first-year head coach and all the things and decisions that had to be made, all the things about this program — culturally, organization, scheme — all those things have to come out of my head and through my mouth and have to be reinforced every single day. So for me to have systems in place now and to understand the vision of this program because it has been communicated and reinforced, to now start focusing on the next steps in our program has been such a great feeling as I walk into the second season here as the head football coach.

Q: How far ahead do you feel like that places you heading into spring because you know the players and they know you and it’s no longer an introductory situation?

A: We talk about this all the time, that the jump from Game 1 to Game 2 is some of the greatest improvements you make as a program. It’s the same thing from Season 1 to Season 2. And when you look at the things that we have done to this point — a lot of the pieces were in place in Year 1; this wasn’t a broken program when I inherited it but there were things that needed to be fixed. We are moving to address more of the issues that kept us from putting more wins in the overall column of our season. I think we’re able to address the more minute issues and the more minute details to get ourselves to a winning program.

Q: How anxious are you to get to that first day of spring and get things going?

A: I am really fired up because I see how close we were a year ago with what I would say were a number of issues, a number of things that we didn’t have in place the way it needed to be to be a championship program. Now all those things have been addressed and to go out on the field with a new group and a more seasoned culture and a more established program is truly exciting. You take a head coaching job because you have a vision in your head and you want to see that vision played out and built and we’re building that vision, and going into Year 2 that’s really exciting.