South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack held his first game week press conference for the upcoming season on campus Monday and declared his team ready to go. The Jaguars, 5-7 a year ago in Wommack’s first season as head coach and picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, will face Nicholls State at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

“Looking forward to getting into a rhythm of game week,” Wommack said in his opening remarks. “I think our guys really did a tremendous job throughout fall camp. Typically, you have lulls and days when you get tired of going up against each other. I thought the competition level and the physicality and the intensity of our practices continued to rise, which is what you want for a football program.

“We have become a more physical football team across the board, starting with the offensive and defensive line. But that has shown up in all facets of our program and I’m looking forward to seeing that on Saturday.”

This will mark the fourth time the two schools have faced each other, with the Jaguars winning the three previous meetings. But it hasn’t been easy. In 2016, the last time the teams met, the Jags had to foil a two-point conversion try by the Colonels for a 41-40 win. In 2012, the Jags won 9-3 and in 2010 South Alabama was a 39-21 winner.

Nicholls State was 6-5 last season, with a 5-3 mark in Southland Conference play. The Football Championship Series (FCS) member pushed Sun Belt member Louisiana to the brink last season, losing 27-24 in Lafayette. The Colonels won four of their final five games last season.

“I’ve known Tim Rebowe for a long time through my dad, and my dad has probably known Tim for 30 years,” Wommack said of the Nicholls State head coach. “You look at what he’s been able to accomplish at Nicholls and the physicality of his football team; I think they play really hard offensively, defensively, and on special teams. I thought they did a tremendous job of establishing a run game a year ago, both from the running back position and quarterback position. They got some really good RPOs tagged off of it and they had some dynamic receivers a year ago and a number of those guys are back.

“I’m looking forward to kind of seeing what we need to adjust to, but I think one thing you can expect from them is they are going to play with great effort and physicality. And if you do those things and you operate consistently, you’re going to have a chance in every game. That’s something that Tim has been able to establish with his teams and I would expect nothing less from them this Saturday.

“We know that this is a very tough opponent that plays a physical game and so we certainly have to make sure that we’re ready to go, and I think our players are just ready to get on the field and play some football and make some adjustments and deal with adversity and so are we as a coaching staff.”





