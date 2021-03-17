It will be familiar ground when Kane Wommack steps on the practice fields Saturday as South Alabama begins spring football drills. But it will be a completely different situation and vibe for Wommack, who will be coaching the Jaguars on the field for the first time as their head coach.

He knows the practice fields well, having served as defensive coordinator during the 2016 and 2017 seasons on Joey Jones’s final two USA teams. Now, the Jaguars are led by Wommack and a completely new staff as they begin on-field work for the 2021 season.

“It’s an exciting time because I’ve wanted to be a head coach my entire life and you have a vision in your head of what you want the culture and the dynamics of your team to look like,” Wommack said. “To actually see that start to play out on a daily basis among your coaches and the interactions with the players and the staff chemistry day in and day out start to take hold of the culture that you’re looking for is really an exciting thing heading into spring ball.”

Expectations among Jags’ fans have been high since the announcement Wommack was returning to the program as head coach. Season ticket sales are underway — tickets are being sold as though full capacity at Hancock Whitney Stadium will be possible, though a definite decision won’t be made until late summer — and there has been a good buzz around the football facility as well.

“I’m pleased with the excitement and the positive momentum that I see from our team,” Wommack said. “They seem to be very hungry to work; they seem very focused to learn what we’re doing schematically offensively, defensively and on special teams. They are always looking for more and I think that positive momentum and that hunger is what we have to continue within our program, and within that, building a consistent group so that we can eliminate or limit the amount of distractions that keep us from keeping the main thing the main thing, which is executing at a high level and winning football games.

“I think those are the main things that we’re learning right now, and I’m excited about where our players are to this point. But I think as you look at where we are going, what spring ball presents is an opportunity to get the most accurate picture of what game day on Sept. 4 is going to look like against Southern Miss. It presents adversity; it presents real challenges. It takes the mental side of what we’re doing and translates it to physical execution. That first day of spring practice is a fairly exciting time, not just because we’re finally out on the field, but we finally get to adjust and learn and get better from one day to the next.”

The news staff includes Major Applewhite (offensive coordinator), Corey Batoon (defensive coordinator) and Jamael Lett (special teams coordinator). Applewhite, who was an analyst on Alabama’s staff last season, brought others from the Alabama staff with him.

“Getting to watch them do what they are passionate about from an on-field perspective is really exciting,” Wommack said of his assistant coaches. “Within that, my role is to make sure that we are providing them the proper resources and the things that they need to do their job very well. On top of that is to build a staff and the chemistry within that staff that allows our coaches to maximize their reach and efficiency within their respective units.

“When you think about that, I think that is what we have tried to do in hiring a role and not just a position. I wanted the role of offensive coordinator, which is more than just the proprietary knowledge he brings into the room; Major is a dynamic leader and he is engaging to the players and he’s a phenomenal teacher in terms of what we’re doing schematically. And certainly, when you think about recruiting perspective in the role of bringing in the best quarterbacks in the country, because of his background and his charisma, we can extend our reach to bring in the best possible candidate at quarterback.”

Wommack said there are definite priorities as the Jags take the field this week, aiming for a tentatively scheduled spring game April 17.

“First and foremost, we want to establish identities on each side of the ball,” he said. “I think Major said it best when he said, ‘I can’t tell you what I’m cooking until I open the fridge and see the ingredients.’ We’re going to run Alabama’s system in terminology and verbiage, minus 11 first-round draft picks. We’re going to find out the players we have [with which] we can maximize our talent and roster and personnel. Within that, I think we’ve brought systems here on both sides of the ball and on special teams that can maximize and feature players in different and creative ways.

“Now it’s about identifying those people and having them drive what we do and how we adjust our systems on both sides of the ball. That’s foremost, and a big piece of what we’re trying to do outside of that is make sure we own situational downs and do a great job of recognizing and understanding and executing at a high level when things matter most — two-minute execution, third-down conversions, red-zone finishes — all those situations that ultimately the game comes down to; that we understand the situation and we recognize what the opponent is trying to get done and we have an identity within those situational philosophies that we’re really going to take hold to.”

With the new coaching staff comes a change in philosophy on both sides of the ball and new player evaluations. Wommack said the coaches have spent a lot of time watching game films from last season to get a feel for the personnel already on the roster and how they fit in with the new approaches.

“I think the first thing that always jumps out is the quarterback position,” Wommack said. “You’ve got to make sure that we have a player at that role who can create explosive plays and at the same time manage us offensively with the decisions he makes and keep us out of bad situations. There’s a fine line there that you’ve got a guy who can create explosives and also manage us.

“I think there’s always challenges within the Group of 5 level within the offensive line to find big bodies that are athletic and can do what everyone asks people to do relative to the defensive lines that we’re going to face. That’s always a challenge. We have to make sure that people are in the right place and we’re asking them to do things that they are capable of doing, and then providing enough depth at those positions to maneuver through an entire season. With that being said, the jury still is out on that.

“I’m excited about some of the young talent, and I’m also excited about some of the guys who have just played. One of the positives of COVID and the injuries that we’ve had is there are a number of guys who have gotten important reps in conference games this past year that we need to utilize. Within that, I think we need to realize that if there are some people we need to bring on we do have a few more scholarships to do that.

“We’ve identified the potential of offensive linemen and we always want to keep a spot open for a dynamic skill player, be that a receiver, running back or tight end,” Wommack said concerning the available scholarships, which may be offered after spring practice when the staff has had an opportunity to fully evaluate possible needs.

“And then I think we are probably, just in terms of sheer numbers and bodies-wise, we’re going to need to build a little more depth into our defensive back pool. Fortunately, because we have some long bodies who can run and have a certain level of physicality, I think we’re going to be able to move some guys around — some corners who can play safety and vice versa — those type of things, but just for depth we may need to add one or two more guys.”

Some newcomers have already caught Wommack’s attention.

“Guys that stand out just on the page, obviously [offensive lineman] Tank Lewis and the depth that he brings from Louisiana Tech and the amount of play he has had at this level is really exciting,” he said. “I think Lincoln Sefcik at the tight end position is a dynamic, athletic threat that I think can be a versatile player both in the running and passing game. I’m excited about seeing how his versatility plays out within our scheme.

“Jake Bentley at the quarterback position gives us another guy to evaluate as a person who can run our offense. And from a defensive perspective, you have a couple of young guys on the defense line. How impactful they’ll be in this first season, my hope is that not initially, because we already have some guys in those positions that are doing a great job and we’re excited about; our defensive line probably developed a year earlier than they should have.”

What happens on the field isn’t the only concern during spring practice for Wommack.

“The most important thing is continuing to build positive momentum within the culture of our team,” he said. “That’s always the focus. Getting guys to build a confidence of what we’re doing schematically with a rep base — you need reps to get done what you need to get done from a scheme standpoint and to build confidence that when those guys have seen different looks they are able to adjust on the fly and they have an identity in situational downs. That’s really critical.”

Asked if he likes this team, Wommack was straightforward with his answer.

“I don’t know yet,” he said. “I like being the head coach at South Alabama, and I’m very grateful for the players that are here on this team, and I don’t mean that from a ‘coachspeak’ standpoint. I like the athleticism that I see and there are pieces of the puzzle that I see all over on the roster that I am excited to be able to utilize. But within that, I think it’s too early to say what this team is and what our identity is. We have some great ingredients, but we’ve still got to figure out what we’re cooking.”

Wommack said it will be important to use the time allotted for spring practice to accomplish the tasks he has outlined, but it will be equally important not to rush the process as can sometimes happen.

“I think it’s easy to compartmentalize at certain times of the year and I think as coaches and coordinators you have to see things from a big-picture standpoint; you have to have that 30,000-foot view of where are we going to be on Sept. 4 and how we are going to adjust and navigate our team through an entire season,” he said. “Within that has to be some compartmental urgency within the things we need to get done from a spring ball perspective exclusively.

“So, from that first practice, there needs to be an urgency that everyone has in their mind that this play is the most important play within our program. There’s a fine line there of pulling in and out of that 30,000-foot view and then dropping into the nitty-gritty of the details we are trying to get accomplished on a day-in and day-out basis. That to me is an exciting thing and what to me is so fun about being a good coach is that you see things on a micro and a macro level. I’m the vision caster and then I’m also the detail coordinator and it’s my job to cast the vision daily and then keep everyone in this, building relentlessly, focused on the detail of accomplishing our mission.”

On Saturday, Wommack will take to the field and blow his whistle to get the Jaguars started in their preparations for the upcoming season. It will mark the first time he has taken on that task as a head coach.

“Just the excitement of continuing to build the culture, continuing to build the energy of our program and then sustain that energy with positive momentum,” he said when asked what he was most looking forward to on Saturday. “I am most excited to get on that field the first day, not to watch these guys throw a touchdown pass or create an interception, but wherever we are after the first practice to be able to identify the things that we need to do to get from Practice 1 to Practice 2. And that’s no different than how my mindset will be come Sept. 4 against Southern Miss, win or lose.

“What are the things that we can do to better this football team? To me, that’s what the most exciting challenge is.”